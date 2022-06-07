Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle Team Up for Joint Comedy Show in September

The comedians were both attacked onstage earlier this year in separate incidents

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle — two comedians who've both been separately attacked onstage in recent months — will co-headline a joint comedy show later this year.

Live Nation announced Tuesday that Rock, 57, and Chappelle, 48, will join forces for a show at London's The O2 arena on Saturday, Sept. 3.

While performing a set at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles last month, Chappelle was knocked to the ground after a man in a black hoodie rushed the stage. That man was later identified by police as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee, who attempted to flee but was stopped by security guards and members of Chappelle's team.

Following the attack, several other people sprung into action to help Chappelle, including Rock, who had performed earlier in the night during the Netflix Is a Joke Festival.

Rock was struck onstage at the Academy Awards on March 27 by Best Actor winner Will Smith. After the comedian made a joke comparing Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head to G.I. Jane, Smith, 53, walked onto the stage and smacked Rock before returning to his seat and shouting, "Keep my wife's name out of your f---ing mouth!"

Smith has since publicly apologized to Rock and resigned from the Academy, and he was banned from attending any Academy events for the next 10 years.

At a performance in London last month, Rock briefly joked about the Oscars incident, telling the crowd, according to The Telegraph, "I'm okay, if anybody was wondering. Got most of my hearing back."

"Don't expect me to talk about the bulls---," he added. "I'll talk about it at some point … on Netflix. Your tickets were expensive, but not that expensive."

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock attend the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock in 2016 | Credit: Kevin Mazur/VF16/WireImage

While Rock hasn't yet addressed the incident at length, he did reference it when he sprung to Chappelle's side after Chappelle was attacked onstage: "I thought that was Will Smith!" Rock said of the assailant at the time.