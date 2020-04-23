Chris Rock, Adam Sandler and More Comedians Team for Online Show to Benefit Feeding America

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage; LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty

Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Tiffany Haddish and other major forces in comedy are cracking jokes for a good cause.

On May 9, the trio will join other stars in a live-streamed comedy fundraiser to support Feeding America, according to Deadline.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Feeding America is a United States-based nonprofit organization that supports food banks and organizes efforts to feed people in vulnerable communities. Their work has been especially critical during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as the country’s unemployment rate surges and people can’t get to grocery stores or restaurants.

RELATED: Caring for COVID-19 Patients: ‘As Stressed and Fearful as I’ve Been, This is Why I Became a Nurse’

The three-hour event will also feature appearances from Eddie Murphy, Taraji P. Henson, Kevin Hart, Billy Crystal and Kenan Thompson, among others.

Byron Allen, the founder and CEO of Allen Media Group television production division Entertainment Studios, is organizing the event alongside comedy production company Funny or Die.

“Laughter is often the best medicine, and we are extremely motivated to bring attention to issues of food insecurity, and to assist in providing meals to families across the country who are financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Allen said in a statement Wednesday.

Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, echoed Allen’s sentiment.

“The coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn it has created is shining a light on the fragile nature of people’s household budgets,” she said in a statement. “Millions more of our neighbors are turning to food banks for help and we cannot thank Byron Allen and Allen Media Group enough for their support to raise funds and awareness of our work.”

RELATED: Laura Dern Narrates Bedtime Story for Calm App: ‘We Need to Remember to Dream’ During Hard Times

The Feeding America Comedy Festival live stream is the latest in a series of celebrity-driven specials to support pandemic relief efforts.

Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez and more joined Lady Gaga last week for the One World: Together at Home benefit concert, which raised money through the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Just last night, a star-studded lineup of New Jersey talent including Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, and Halsey joined together during the Jersey 4 Jersey show to benefit the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

Catch the special on Comedy.TV and The Weather Channel as well as on the free streaming service app Local Now from 8-11 p.m. EST on May 9.