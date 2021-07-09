Chris Pratt’s film became the most-streamed movie in the world, according to Screen Engine’s PostVOD audience summary

Chris Pratt's The Tomorrow War Could Get a Sequel After Massive Success on Amazon (Report)

Chris Pratt likely has another franchise under his belt!

A sequel for Amazon Studios' The Tomorrow War is being discussed after reports that it became the most-streamed movie in the world when it debuted earlier this month, according to Variety.

The current plan, as reported by the outlet, is for Pratt to return alongside his costars Yvonne Strahovski, Sam Richardson, Betty Gilpin, Edwin Hodge and J.K. Simmons, but no actors have signed on yet.

On Sunday, Pratt shared a video on Instagram thanking fans for watching the movie and all of the positive reactions.

Per Screen Engine's PostVOD audience summary, the film ranks as the biggest live-action streaming movie of the summer, starting with their summer reporting in May.

"I'm feeling pumped, to say the least, and filled with gratitude," Pratt said in the video, taking time out from his relaxation at the beach. "If you haven't had a chance to see the movie, check it out. I'm so proud of my baby, she's all grown up and terrorizing the world with hideous aliens."

"CONGRATULATIONS! YOU DID IT! You have made @thetomorrowwar a HOME RUN win!" Pratt added in the caption. "Thank YOU to everyone who watched The Tomorrow War this weekend. The first 48 hours of global viewing for The Tomorrow War on Prime Video broke all the records🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️💪🏼💪🏼. #1streaming film in the world!! And we could not have done that without each and everyone of you. Thank you all for joining us on this adventure! Happy 4th!!"

The official Instagram account for the film commented under the post saying, "We couldn't defeat the whitespikes without our fellow soldiers," along with Amazon Prime confirming the news saying, "Not only did you crush Whitespikes, you crushed records! Congratulations Chris!"

In the film, Pratt, who also serves as an executive producer, plays Dan, a high school teacher who is recruited by a group of elite time travelers to go 30 years into the future to fight a deadly alien species and save the world — and most importantly, his daughter, Charlie.

Ahead of the premiere, Pratt told PEOPLE that being an executive producer on the blockbuster was really rewarding.

"It feels a little more like my baby going out into the world with this film," he said. "I'll be paying extra attention to people's reactions because I've put a lot of sweating and heart into this thing."