Chris Pratt's Anniversary Plans with Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Involved Diamonds and In-N-Out

Chris Pratt clearly knows the way to Katherine Schwarzenegger's heart.

While recently chatting with USA Today in promotion of his new film The Tomorrow War, Pratt, 41, opened up about the plans that he and wife Schwarzenegger, 31, had to mark their two-year wedding anniversary, which occurred earlier this month on June 8.

"So I bought her a nice piece of jewelry. They say the second anniversary is supposed to be wood or paper or something like that," Pratt explained. "I went with diamonds because I've been gone a lot."

The couple began dating in the summer of 2018 and wed a year later in Montecito, California on June 8, 2019.

Pratt also told the publication that the pair had plans to indulge in some In-N-Out Burgers - an idea that came about during a recent family road trip.

Explaining that he and The Gift of Forgiveness author passed the fast-food joint previously and wanted to stop, Pratt said that they opted to skip as they had their daughter, Lyla Maria, in the car and didn't want to wake her.

"We passed an In-N-Out Burger, the baby was sleeping in the back of the car. I said, 'Wouldn't that be fun? Should we go? We haven't gone to In-N-Out for ages.' She was like, 'God, the last time we went to In-N-Out was after the Avengers: Endgame premiere, like two years ago,'" he said.

"We both just sat there a little sad that we didn't allow ourselves the In-N-Out Burger indulgence," Pratt continued. "Then I said, what about for our anniversary? She just looked at me like, 'Should we?'"

On June 8, Pratt and his wife rang in their two year anniversary with social media posts shared to their respective Instagram accounts.

Sharing a carousel of photos of his wife on various occasions, Pratt closed out his sweet caption with a funny message, jokingly writing, "Here's to at least 2 - 3 more years."

Meanwhile, on her account, Schwarzenegger shared a video of herself and the Jurassic World star each planting a kiss on one another's cheeks.