Chris Pratt Jokes About Why He Won't Play Indiana Jones: Harrison Ford Quote 'Was Enough to Scare Me'

"I'm like, 'Am I going to get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play [Indiana Jones]?' " Chris Pratt joked

Chris Pratt won't be donning Indiana Jones' iconic fedora — at least not anytime soon.

On Tuesday's episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 43-year-old actor said he had no plans to one day play the fictional adventurer in Harrison Ford's stead, joking that Ford's past comments about the role dying with him made Pratt bow out of even considering it.

"All I know is I once saw a quote from Harrison Ford ... and I don't even know if it was really him, but it was enough to scare me, that was like, 'When I die, Indiana Jones dies,' " said Pratt.

He joked in addition, "I'm like, 'Am I gonna, like, get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play [Indiana Jones]?' "

Pratt is likely referring to a 2019 interview in which Ford, who is set to reprise his titular role in the upcoming Indiana Jones 5, told the TODAY show's Craig Melvin, "Nobody is gonna be Indiana Jones! Don't you get it? I'm Indiana Jones. When I'm gone, he's gone. It's easy."

"This is a hell of a way to tell Chris Pine this. I'm sorry, man," the actor, 80, said laughing, jokingly mistaking Pratt for Pine, 41.

Pratt's name had been connected with the role since 2015, shortly after Disney bought the movie rights for the film from Paramount back in 2013.

"That's not anything that is real," Pratt added on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, referring to rumors that he would play Indy.