Chris Pratt Jokes About Why He Won't Play Indiana Jones: Harrison Ford Quote 'Was Enough to Scare Me'
Chris Pratt won't be donning Indiana Jones' iconic fedora — at least not anytime soon.
On Tuesday's episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 43-year-old actor said he had no plans to one day play the fictional adventurer in Harrison Ford's stead, joking that Ford's past comments about the role dying with him made Pratt bow out of even considering it.
"All I know is I once saw a quote from Harrison Ford ... and I don't even know if it was really him, but it was enough to scare me, that was like, 'When I die, Indiana Jones dies,' " said Pratt.
He joked in addition, "I'm like, 'Am I gonna, like, get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play [Indiana Jones]?' "
Pratt is likely referring to a 2019 interview in which Ford, who is set to reprise his titular role in the upcoming Indiana Jones 5, told the TODAY show's Craig Melvin, "Nobody is gonna be Indiana Jones! Don't you get it? I'm Indiana Jones. When I'm gone, he's gone. It's easy."
"This is a hell of a way to tell Chris Pine this. I'm sorry, man," the actor, 80, said laughing, jokingly mistaking Pratt for Pine, 41.
Pratt's name had been connected with the role since 2015, shortly after Disney bought the movie rights for the film from Paramount back in 2013.
"That's not anything that is real," Pratt added on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, referring to rumors that he would play Indy.
Ford has played the role in four movies, starting with Raiders of the Lost Ark back in 1981 before Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).
Back in May during Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California, Ford revealed a first look at and the release date for Indiana Jones 5 (June 30, 2023), which will costar Antonio Banderas, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook and Shaunette Renée Wilson.
Meanwhile, Pratt has become a go-to action star over recent years, appearing as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Guardians of the Galaxy films, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and the recently released Thor: Love and Thunder.
Seemingly the final film in the Jurassic World trilogy, Jurassic World Dominion, also premiered last month, and saw Pratt and costar Bryce Dallas Howard facing off against dinosaurs once again — this time, alongside Jurassic Park legacy cast members Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum.