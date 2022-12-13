Chris Pratt Wishes 'Sweet' Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger a Happy Birthday: 'Grateful to Have You'

Chris Pratt shared photos of wife Katherine Schwarzenegger with their kids and called her "such a blessing to everyone"

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Published on December 13, 2022 06:31 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmH6-dTPkeE/ prattprattpratt Verified Join me in wishing my sweet Katherine a Happy Birthday! The kids and I are grateful to have you. You’re such a blessing to everyone around you. We love you! 1h
Photo: Chris Pratt/Instagram

Chris Pratt is grateful for Katherine Schwarzenegger.

On Tuesday, Pratt, 43, wished wife Katherine a happy birthday as she turned 33. He shared a gallery of photos on Instagram, including ones featuring their two kids, daughters Eloise Christina, 6 months, and Lyla Maria, 2, plus his son Jack, 10, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

"Join me in wishing my sweet Katherine a Happy Birthday!" Pratt wrote in the caption. "The kids and I are grateful to have you. You're such a blessing to everyone around you. We love you!"

The Jurassic World Dominion actor and Schwarzenegger celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary in June.

Chris Pratt/Instagram

"Happy Anniversary to my strong, gorgeous, smart, lovely, organized, tough, kind, compassionate, wife. I'm a lucky man. God is so good. The kids and I are so grateful to have you. You do so much to better our lives. Thank you. I love you. We love you!" wrote Pratt in his tribute at the time, sharing a gallery of photos.

Chris Pratt/Instagram

She wrote in her own post, "Happy anniversary my love angel face. I love you more every day and feel so lucky to live life with you. Thanks for being the best husband, partner, and father ever."

"You make me laugh, feel so loved and supported, you fix everything, you're the best postpartum caretaker —making me soups every night — and to watch you love me and our family is the greatest joy," she added. "Happy anniversary!"

Katherine's mom Maria Shriver shared a birthday tribute to her "beloved" daughter on Tuesday as well, writing on Instagram that she is "such a joy in my life."

"Your smile lights up everyone's life. You have a heart of gold. You are the best mama, wife, daughter, sister, friend, cousin, and confidante!" wrote Shriver, 67. "You care about everyone. You are my everything! Nothing makes me prouder than to be your mama. Nothing makes me happier than to be in your company, laughing, playing, just being! God gave me the greatest gift in the world when he made me your mama! I love you to the moon and back, forever and ever!"

