Chris Pratt Wishes Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Happy Birthday: ‘You’ve Changed My Whole World’

Chris Pratt is making sure Katherine Schwarzenegger feels loved on her big day.

The actor, 40, posted a touching birthday message to his wife on Friday, in honor of her 30th birthday.

“Happy Birthday Katherine! So happy to have you in my life. I don’t know what I’d do without you. Probably get locked out on the balcony somehow and have to live there or be wandering around some city with an uncharged phone and only one shoe, late for work like some kind of anxiety fever dream,” he began the affectionate post. “I honestly don’t even want to think about it.”

“You’ve changed my whole world for the better. I’m so grateful to have found you. You’re an incredible wife and step mom. And I’m so excited to celebrate you all weekend! 😍✝️♥️,” he added, hinting at her upcoming birthday festivities.

Alongside the note, the actor shared a collage of smiling photos, including many shots of the couple cuddling up together.

The following day, Pratt went on to share an extra special message on behalf of his pigs Tim and Faith, which were a present from Schwarzenegger for his most recent birthday. “So nice of Tim and Faith to send this birthday video to Katherine,” he captioned the post, which featured the animals snacking on a festive treat.

The New York Times-bestselling author also received some birthday shoutouts from her parents, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“Happy, happy 30th birthday to my beautiful, loving, caring, kind, majestic daughter!” Shriver, 64, captioned a heartfelt tribute to her daughter — which included a special video message. “Thirty years ago, you made me a mama, and you have been an angel on earth every day since! This new decade of your life is going to be extraordinary.”

In the video itself, Shriver joked that she couldn’t believe her daughter had reached the milestone year “because that makes me 30…I don’t know, very young.”

“You’re perfect human being. You made my life so much better when you entered into it. I thank God everyday for you,” she continued in the clip. “Watching you grow, watching you evolve has been the greatest privilege of my life.”

Shriver went on to post a photo of her daughter smiling with a “30 & fabulous” birthday cake, which the proud mama had just whipped up in the kitchen.

For his own tribute, Arnold, 72, posted a series of throwback photos of the pair, including one of Katherine holding onto a tree branch while her father supported her.

“Happy birthday @katherineschwarzenegger my chin-up princess! You have been pulling yourself up your whole life!” he wrote. “You have had such an incredible year and I am so proud of you. Between succeeding with your books, your marriage, and your animals, I don’t know where you find the time but you are a champion! I love you.”

“Love you daddy!” Katherine affectionately replied.

Katherine’s birthday comes less than a month after the couple celebrated their first Thanksgiving as a married couple.

The couple spent the holiday with Pratt’s 7-year-old son Jack and Katherine’s family at Shriver’s house. Her uncle Robert F. Kennedy Jr. shared a family photo from their gathering on Instagram, writing, “Game Night at Shrivers. Thanks Maria!”

In September, Schwarzenegger raved about being married to Pratt, saying “the whole experience” of their wedding was memorable.

“I think most importantly that I’m lucky enough to be married to an incredible man [and] just be happy,” she told Extra, adding, “I feel really blessed.”

The pair tied the knot on June 8 in California, after a year of dating and jetted off on a Hawaiian honeymoon two weeks later.