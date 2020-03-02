Chris Pratt Urges Fans to Help Him Reach 28 Million Instagram Followers

Chris Pratt is almost at 28 million Instagram followers but needs help from his fans to get there.

On Sunday, Pratt, 40, took to his Instagram Stories to push for more followers on the social media platform.

“Guys, I’m sitting here realizing I’m at 27.9 million followers,” he shared before reiterating the large number of followers again.

“If I get just one more follower I will be at …” he continued, before he did the math in his head and realized he would still remain at that 27.9 million.

Pratt then quietly counted his fingers before he exclaimed, “But if I get seven more followers, that — I don’t … I don’t know the math but I’m almost at 28 million.”

RELATED: Chris Pratt Says Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Will Be a ‘Great Mom’: ‘She Has Changed My Life’

Image zoom Christopher Polk/Getty

Pratt enjoys using the social platform in his spare time, often documenting time spent with his young son Jack or his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger — as well as sharing an image here and there of a behind-the-scenes shot from a film set.

The Parks and Recreation actor recently shared an exclusive look at the third Jurassic World film, revealing a first look at the upcoming sequel’s title.

The upcoming sequel in the rebooted franchise will be titled Jurassic World: Dominion, and Pratt shared the definition of the film’s subtitle in his caption of the shot.

“JURASSIC WORLD

do·min·ion /dəˈminyən/

1. sovereignty or control.

“man’s attempt to establish dominion over nature”

#JurassicWorldDominion

Hold onto your butts,” Pratt captioned the picture.

The third film in the trilogy will follow 2018’s Fallen Kingdom which followed Pratt’s character Owen as he and pal Claire ( Bryce Dallas Howard ) are tricked into saving a many dinosaur species as possible from a soon to be destroyed Isla Nublar from the 2015 original Jurassic World.

Owen and Claire later discover that their rescue efforts were a ploy to get the dinosaurs into the wrong hands to then be auctioned off to the highest bidders, before the dinosaurs are set free at the end of the film.

RELATED: Chris Pratt Reveals Jurassic World 3‘s Ominous New Title Dominion on First Day of Shooting

Last fall, Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow released an eight-minute short film set a year after Fallen Kingdom that showed how humans and dinosaurs have begun to inhabit the earth together (Spoiler: It’s not going well.)

Dominion will pick up after the short film and presumably show Pratt‘s Owen, Dallas Howard’s Claire and other characters fighting back against the dinosaurs.

Jurassic World: Dominion will hit theaters June 11, 2021.