Chris Pratt Tweets Wife Katherine's Reactions to Guardians 2 as She Finally Watches It

When director James Gunn announced a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 quarantine watch party, star Chris Pratt jumped on the opportunity to show the film to his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt for the first time.

Pratt then live tweeted Schwarzenegger Pratt’s reactions to the 2017 blockbuster.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Katherine has never seen it!!! Can I join as well? It will be the perfect excuse to make her watch it for the first time!!,” the actor, 40, first posted in response to the watch party announcement.

Schwarzenegger Pratt’s initial comments didn’t involve her husband’s performance, but rather the adorable Baby Groot, voiced by Vin Diesel: “HE’S SO CUTE AND LITTLE!,” Pratt tweeted of his wife’s reaction.

Later on in the film, Schwarzenegger Pratt, 30, weighed in again on the small tree-like character: “Katherine FURIOUS over the treatment of baby groot.”

Image zoom VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty

RELATED: Chris Pratt Hilariously Interrupts Katherine Schwarzenegger's Baking Videos as He Praises Her Recipe

When one Twitter user asked Pratt what questions Schwarzenegger Pratt was asking, he responded that “She just keeps talking about how handsome Kurt Russel is.”

As for the sad ending, in which Yondu (Michael Rooker) sacrifices himself to save Star-Lord's (Pratt) life, Pratt reported that his wife got choked up.

“Aaaand she’s crying. YES!” he tweeted, later adding that filming Guardians 2 allowed him to process his real life emotions surrounding the passing of his father. “It came at the exact right time for me.”

RELATED: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Walk Their Dog to Visit Her Parents Arnold and Maria

The couple, who began dating in the summer of 2018, tied the knot in Montecito, California, in June 2019.

In March, Schwarzenegger Pratt told PEOPLE that she is “crazy in love” with her husband.

“I do still feel like a newlywed. I don’t know how long that’s supposed to last, but I do definitely feel like a newlywed in the sense that I feel beyond lucky and blessed every single day to be married to the man that I’m married to,” she said. “I’m still really excited and crazy in love.”