Chris Pratt Turns 40! How the Actor Is Settling into Married Life as His Career Soars

Chris Pratt has entered a new decade of his life, and if it’s anything like the past year he has had, it’s going to treat him well.

According to a source, the Avengers: Endgame actor, who turned 40 on Friday, is happily settling into married life after celebrating his intimate wedding to Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, which took place earlier this month.

“He was very clear with his intentions from the start and she has never felt so loved and safe. They both feel so blessed to have found each other,” the source says of the duo.

The couple, who began dating in the summer of 2018 and got engaged in January, shared their vows on June 8 in front of close family and friends in Montecito, California. Also there was Pratt’s 6-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

A week after the wedding, on Father’s Day, Schwarzenegger paid tribute to her new husband, honoring both their relationship and his relationship with his son, Jack.

“Happy Father’s Day to my wonderful husband,” Schwarzenegger wrote on Instagram, including an adorable image of Pratt looking at Jack as the boy chopped wood with his dad’s guidance.

“Watching you be such a hands on and loving father was one of the many reasons I fell in love with you, and continue to each day,” the newlywed continued. “I love you ♥️.”

More children may very well be on the horizon for the happy couple, as a source told PEOPLE that they “can’t wait to expand their family as soon as possible.”

Pratt’s career has also boomed as of late, having come a long way from his days of struggling in poverty in L.A before his film career, where he would eat the leftover food off of patrons’ plates in order to get by.

“I had no money and nobody was coming to the restaurant, so I made like $20 or $30 a day [on tips], so it was really a place I’d go to eat,” he told The Graham Norton Show in December 2016. “That kitchen fed me for the time that I was there.”

Now considered an A-list movie star, Pratt’s popularity largely comes from his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which he began in 2014 in The Guardians of the Galaxy as Peter Quill/Star-Lord.

His role was reprised for the sequel in 2017, as well as both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, where his character crossed over with other Marvel heroes — and fellow A-list actors — including Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

Pratt’s roles in the Jurassic World and The Lego Movie franchises have further catapulted his career. In 2015, Pratt was named by Time as one of the 100 most influential people in the world, and in 2017, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Next up for the actor? In 2020, he’ll take on another animated film, alongside his Avengers co-star Tom Holland in the Pixar film Onward.

In the film, Pratt plays the boisterous older brother, while Holland, 22, is the gawky, more reserved younger sibling. Veep Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus stars as their mom.

“Someone who could be wild and chaotic and out of control, but in a very charming and infectious way,” director and writer Dan Scanlon told PEOPLE of Pratt’s casting.

“And Chris Pratt is perfect for that,” he added. “He has this ability to be both sort of wild and out of control but in a really lovable, fun, infectious way.”