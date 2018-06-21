Chris Pratt Turns 39! Actor Is Busy with Work and Son in Wake of Anna Faris Split

Happy birthday Chris Pratt!

The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star turned 39 on Sunday, capping off what’s been a rollercoaster year for the actor.

After splitting with Anna Faris last summer, Pratt’s main focus has been spending time with their 5-year-old son Jack and promoting his new film.

Pratt opened up about how he’s dealing with the split in Entertainment Weekly‘s cover story in mid-April, admitting that while it’s not an ideal situation, he and Farris are both fully devoted to Jack.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris in 2015. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

“Divorce sucks. But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much,” Pratt said. “And we’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It’s not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better.”

Pratt has been spending a lot of quality time with his son in the wake of the split. He also posted a series of pictures and videos from his time on his farm with Jack, who helps him feed the animals.

“When Chris is not working, he spends a lot of time with Jack,” a source told PEOPLE.

Outside of parenting, Pratt is in the midst of a worldwide promotion tour for the sequel, Fallen Kingdom. Earlier this year, he starred in Avengers: Infinity Wars, which has pulled in $665.8 million at the domestic box office, according to Forbes.

Despite his busy schedule, he does seem to be enjoying the single life. A source tells PEOPLE he hasn’t “dated anyone seriously after he separated from Anna,” but “he has been on dates.”

Over the weekend, he was spotted laughing on a picnic with Katherine Schwarzenegger, the eldest daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger. Steve Granitz/WireImage; Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The duo dressed casually as they shared sandwiches, potato chips and apples on a park bench in Santa Barbara, California on Sunday. Sitting across from one another, they were seen smiling and laughing throughout the date.

Representatives for Pratt and Schwarzenegger, 28, couldn’t be reached for comment at the time.

While the pair were out enjoying each other’s company over Father’s Day, his son was on vacation with Faris and her new boyfriend, Michael Barrett, in Italy.

The Mom actress, 41, has been seeing Barrett since October 2017. Faris and Pratt split in August 2017 after almost nine years of marriage but have remained on good terms.

Jurassic Word: Falling Kingdom hits theaters Friday.