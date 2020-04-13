Chris Pratt Trolls Brother-in-Law Patrick Schwarzenegger for Not Giving Him Photo Credit on Easter

Chris Pratt isn’t letting Patrick Schwarzenegger get away with a cute Instagram post without proper credit.

Pratt poked fun at his brother-in-law on Sunday after Patrick, Katherine Schwarzenegger‘s younger brother, posted a sweet picture of him and girlfriend Abby Champion posing with the cake they made for Easter.

“HAPPY EASTER!! THIS CAKE TOOK US 6 HOURS!! We burnt 1 cake, 1 was filled too high & dripped everywhere & destroyed the oven… We also got in 2 arguments during It!! And yeah…. Was SO FUN!” Patrick, 26, captioned the shot, which shows him and Champion, 23, holding up the bunny-shaped cake.

But Pratt wasn’t too impressed by what Patrick left out of the caption.

Image zoom Patrick Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Image Group LA/Getty Images; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

“That is an extraordinary picture. Who was your photographer? Clearly somebody with an amazing eye. Remarkable composition,” Pratt wrote, clearly insinuating he was behind the sweet shot.

Pratt has grown close with Patrick ever since he started dating his older sister in summer 2018. Pratt, 40, and Katherine, 30, married a year later in June 2019.

Back before Easter, Patrick poked fun at just how much Pratt eats when the family gets together. Patrick and Katherine — and their siblings Christina, 28, and Christopher, 22 — are Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s kids from their 25-year marriage.

“He can eat a lot,” Schwarzenegger told Entertainment Tonight ahead of last year’s Thanksgiving. “Me and Chris go at it at the desserts. He’s a foodie. We both have the sweet tooth.”

At the time, Schwarzenegger also said he was looking forward to celebrating Thanksgiving at his mother Maria Shriver‘s house.

“Thanksgiving at our place is great. On Wednesday, we always go to the church and do, like, a Thanksgiving meal there for people and then Thursday we’ll do Thanksgiving at my mom’s,” he said.