Chris Pratt to Voice Garfield in New Animated Movie: 'This Monday Doesn't Suck'

Chris Pratt is going to be the new voice behind Garfield.

The actor has signed on to voice the iconic cat in a new animated film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Pratt, 42, shared the news on his Instagram account along with a photo of Garfield, writing, "Well this Monday doesn't suck…"

The film will be written by Oscar-nominated screenwriter David Reynolds (Finding Nemo) and will be directed by Mark Dindal (Chicken Little). Reynolds and Dindal previously worked together on The Emperor's New Groove.

This is the latest adaptation of the famous comic strip character which was first made into a live-action film, Garfield, in 2004 along with its sequel, 2006's Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties. Bill Murray voiced the cat in both films.

This is also Pratt's latest movie project in the works. The actor has voiced characters in the Lego Movie franchise as well as in Pixar's Onward. He is set to star as Mario in the Super Mario Bros. animated movie.

The Super Mario Bros. movie will also star Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad. Seth Rogen, Charlie Day, Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson and Sebastian Maniscalco will all star.