A release date for the film has not yet been announced

Chris Pratt to Produce and Star in New Karate Coming-Of-Age Comedy The Black Belt

Chris Pratt is ready for his next movie role.

On Wednesday, various outlets reported that the 41-year-old actor is set to produce and star in the upcoming independent comedy, The Black Belt.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Described by Variety as a coming-of-age film, the movie will focus on a shy, unassuming teen boy on a quest for an expertise in karate and his unorthodox uncle who guides him along the way.

Pratt is set to craft the upcoming film through his Indivisible Productions with his producing partner Jon Schumacher and Monarch Media principals Steve Barnett and Alan Powell. Meanwhile, Monarch principal Vicky Patel will serve as an executive producer and UTA Independent Film Group will oversee film sales and distribution.

A release date for the film has not yet been announced.

Image zoom Chris Pratt

The news of the Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy star's new role comes about months after the actor was hit with some backlash earlier in October.

The ordeal happened after writer Amy Berg wrote a tweet and asked her followers which Hollywood Chris — from Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine and Pratt — "has to go." The latter began trending as the result.

Responding to an Instagram post by E! News that asked followers the same question, Schwarzenegger Pratt wrote, "Is this really what we need?"

"There’s so much going on in the world and people are struggling in so many ways," she continued. "Being mean is so yesterday. There’s enough room to love all these guys. Love is what we all need not meanness and bullying. Let’s try that."