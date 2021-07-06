Chris Pratt Thanks Fans as The Tomorrow War Becomes Most Streamed Film in the World: 'You Did It!'

Over the weekend, Chris Pratt celebrated not only the Fourth of July but the success of his latest film, The Tomorrow War.

On Sunday, the 42-year-old actor shared a video on Instagram thanking fans for watching the movie and all of the positive reactions. The Tomorrow War premiered on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Although the streaming service hasn't announced audience figures, Pratt said in the clip that the movie broke "all the record" in its premiere.

"I'm feeling pumped, to say the least, and filled with gratitude," he said in the video, taking time out from his relaxation at the beach. "If you haven't had a chance to see the movie, check it out. I'm so proud of my baby, she's all grown up and terrorizing the world with hideous aliens."

"CONGRATULATIONS! YOU DID IT! You have made @thetomorrowwar a HOME RUN win!" Pratt added in the caption. "Thank YOU to everyone who watched The Tomorrow War this weekend. The first 48 hours of global viewing for The Tomorrow War on Prime Video broke all the records🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️💪🏼💪🏼. #1streaming film in the world!! And we could not have done that without each and everyone of you. Thank you all for joining us on this adventure! Happy 4th!!"

The official Instagram account for the film commented under the post saying, "We couldn't defeat the whitespikes without our fellow soldiers," along with Amazon Prime confirming the news saying, "Not only did you crush Whitespikes, you crushed records! Congratulations Chris!"

In the film, Pratt, who also serves as an executive producer, plays Dan, a high school teacher who is recruited by a group of elite time travelers to go 30 years into the future to fight a deadly alien species and save the world — and most importantly, his daughter.

The Tomorrow War Credit: Amazon Studios

The film also stars Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Edwin Hodge, Mary Lynn Rajskub and Ryan Kiera Armstrong.

Ahead of the premiere, Pratt told PEOPLE that being an executive producer was really rewarding.

"It feels a little more like my baby going out into the world with this film," he said. "I'll be paying extra attention to people's reactions because I've put a lot of sweating and heart into this thing."