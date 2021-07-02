Chris Pratt Recalls Texting 'I Wanna Wrestle You' to Dave Bautista While on Sleeping Pills

"Dave [Bautista] would kill me so fast," Chris Pratt admitted. "He is by far the toughest dude in all of Hollywood"

Chris Pratt may have gotten a little ahead of himself when it came to challenging one of his costars in a battle of the biceps.

During Thursday night's episode of The Late Late Show, the 42-year-old actor admitted that he used to "take sleep aids" like Ambien "to help [him] sleep," to the point where at times he would "black out" and text people — only to forget the messages he sent.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

One such recipient of one of these texts was none other than his Guardians of the Galaxy costar (and former professional wrestler) Dave Bautista.

"The next day, [Dave] goes, 'Hey man, that text you sent last night,' and I go, 'What text?' He goes, 'You don't remember?' " said Pratt, before doing a spot-on impression of a full-on belly laugh from Bautista, 52.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) | Credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel/Kobal/Shutterstock

Chris Pratt Chris Pratt | Credit: The Late Late Show with James Corden

When Pratt checked his phone, sure enough, he saw a message he'd sent that challenged Bautista to combat.

" 'Dave, I wanna wrestle you. I wanna wrestle you. No one needs to know, but I just wanna know,' " the text read. " 'I think I could take you. I think I could wrestle you, bro. Like, collegiate rules, no elbows, no knees. I just wanna feel the power.' "

Pratt told host James Corden on Thursday's show that he was "mortified" over the exchange as, in reality, "Dave would kill me so fast."

"He is by far the toughest dude in all of Hollywood," the actor added.

Dave Bautista, Chris Pratt Dave Bautista and Chris Pratt | Credit: Dave J Hogan/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Arnold Schwarzenegger Hilariously Confuses Son-in-Law Chris Pratt with Chris Evans: "I've Screwed Up"

Despite not having a history of professional wrestling under his belt, Pratt has gained the physical-fitness approval of one of the most ripped stars in Hollywood history: his father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"The first thing when we met, [Chris] says, 'Can we have a workout together? I need to have the inside scoop to the pumping iron,' " Arnold, 73, said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in October 2019.

He went on to praise the Jurassic World: Dominion star as "a strong guy" whom he's "very proud of," quipping of that first gym session, "When I watched him make his moves in the gym, the incline press specifically did it. [That's] why I wanted him to become my son-in-law."