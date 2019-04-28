Katherine Schwarzenegger was surrounded by love at her bridal shower.

“Katherine was glowing the whole afternoon and having the best time celebrating with her friends and family,” a source tells PEOPLE about the bride-to-be’s party held at her mother Maria Shriver’s home on Saturday.

“Maria definitely went all-out for the shower but it still felt very down-to-earth and intimate inside. There were fun games and a flower station where guests could make arrangements, and a gospel choir sang several songs,” the source says.

Though many people made speeches about Schwarzenegger, 29, one tribute was especially heartfelt.

“Katherine lit up when Chris arrived,” the source says of Schwarzenegger’s fiancé Chris Pratt, who made an appearance later in the shower.

“He also gave a sweet toast. They were adorable together and he wanted her to have all the attention,” the source adds of the couple, who got engaged in January.

RELATED: Katherine Schwarzenegger Says Chris Pratt Is ‘Very Involved’ in Wedding Planning

Image zoom Chris Pratt Instagram

The future Mrs. Pratt, who was stunning in a long white dress with her hair down, celebrated her upcoming wedding with friends, including Oprah Winfrey, and family members.

Father Arnold Schwarzenegger stopped by after attending his son Joseph Baena’s college graduation.

Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger announced their engagement at the beginning of the year. The pair were first romantically linked when they were spotted out for a picnic date on Father’s Day in summer 2018.

RELATED: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Share a Kiss Days After Making Their Red Carpet Debut

Image zoom VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

The two have made multiple public outings since, including some with Pratt’s 6-year-old son with ex-wife Anna Faris in tow. They made their red carpet debut at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles on Monday.

A source recently told PEOPLE that they’re on the same page about keeping their nuptials small.

“Chris and Katherine’s wedding will be a very intimate affair with just their closest loved ones,” the source said. “They don’t want it to be a circus. The focus will be their commitment to each other, and God will play a very large role on their big day. It’s been such a special time not just for them, but also for their families. Everyone is so excited.”