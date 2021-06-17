Chris Pratt Surprises Four Deployed Servicemember Fathers and Their Families for Father's Day

Chris Pratt is wishing active army members a very special Father's Day.

The actor surprised four deployed servicemen and their families virtually ahead of the release of his film The Tomorrow War. "We got a special treat for you," he said to them as seen in a video exclusive to PEOPLE.

"We're going to give you guys, your families at least, a special dinner and a sneak peek of the movie that y'all can watch together," Pratt, 41, said. "That's coming from us to you with a tremendous amount of love and gratitude for your service."

Pratt then took a couple of questions from those in attendance, including whether he always wanted to be an actor.

The father of two said he knew his "whole life" he wanted to act.

"My brother went into the army and he's now a sheriff's deputy. I thought I wanted to be an actor, but I thought I wanted to be an actor the way a kid wants to be an astronaut," he said. "I knew I wanted to do it but I never knew how I'd do it."

Pratt also thanked those serving, saying, "My favorite part of this life that I've been blessed to be able to live and lead is to be able to openly show support for our men and women in uniform. You mean the world to me, I mean that."

"I understand that the life I live inside of a bubble of protection that you provide for me," he said. "Just know, I do not take it for granted. I'm living my dream and I know you're making that possible. Thank you."

Parenthood plays a big role in Pratt's action thriller which required him to tap into his own family history.

"We focus a lot on the parent and child relationship," the actor told PEOPLE, who is dad to Jack, 8½, with ex Anna Faris, and Lyla Maria with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt. "My character is a father and a husband and he has a contentious relationship with his father. I think it's impossible for me to do these types of roles without diving into some of the turmoil of my own relationships in life. And I think this is a film about redemption and second chances and coming to grips with the fact that maybe you're a lot more like your father than you've ever realized. And finding grace and forgiveness for your father and yourself at the same time in those moments."

Pratt said he feels there is "a natural progression in life," when you become a parent that provides perspective on your own parents.

"There's a moment where you realize your own parents are just kids who had kids," he said. "And it's like, 'Oh wow. So this deity in my life that I looked up to as a god is really just a flawed human being just like myself.' And so you learn to forgive them for any issues that they may have had because hey, they were just trying. They're just people just like you."