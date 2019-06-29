Chris Pratt is baring it all!

After returning from his Hawaii honeymoon with new wife Katherine Schwarzenegger earlier this week, the 40-year-old actor shared a fully nude photo showing off the bright red sunburn on his back.

“Sun’s out gun’s out,” he captioned the Saturday Instagram post. “I might have got a toouuuch crispy on the honeymoon.” The Guardians of the Galaxy star also added the hashtag “#Aloe.”

Schwarzenegger, 29, appeared to be a fan of the photo, writing “🔥🔥🔥” in the comments section.

Pratt’s Marvel costar and Goop CEO Gwyneth Paltrow also chimed in, writing in an exchange captured by Comments by Celebs: “I’ve got some goop for that.”

Following their honeymoon, the newlyweds were spotted out at a family dinner with Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger at Cafe Vida in Los Angeles on Friday night. The pair matched in black shirts and Pratt was spotted putting his arm around his wife’s shoulders as they walked.

On Wednesday, the Pratt and Schwarzenegger were spotted at a luxury resort in Lanai, Hawaii, enjoying each other’s company. “They looked totally in love,” an onlooker told PEOPLE.

Their romantic trip came two weeks after the couple married in an intimate ceremony earlier this month. Before leaving for their trip, the pair spent time with their family, including Pratt’s 6-year-old son Jack, on Father’s Day.

Hawaii is a special place for Pratt, who worked at Bubba Gump Shrimp Company there after graduating from high school. Pratt told Entertainment Weekly in 2014 he used to sleep in his van while living in Hawaii.

“I had a friend who was like, ‘Dude, you’ve got to come out here.’ We set up camp on the beach and lived the dream,” he recalled to the outlet.

Schwarzenegger wished her new husband a happy birthday on June 21 with a photo collage of the Avengers: Endgame actor enjoying various activities such as biking, golfing and even sitting in a hot tub with his wife.

“Happy birthday to my darling angel face! So beyond blessed to laugh with you, love you, go on adventures with you, kiss you and live this magical life with you. You make life joy-filled! I love you so much! Happy happy!” she wrote.

The newlyweds are already looking forward to giving Jack more siblings. A source recently told PEOPLE that the couple can’t wait to become parents together.

“She can’t believe how much her life has changed since meeting Chris,” the source said of Schwarzenegger. “He was very clear with his intentions from the start, and she has never felt so loved and safe. They both feel so blessed to have found each other, and they can’t wait to expand their family as soon as possible.”