Chris Pratt Pushed Himself to the Limit for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom: 'I Hurt My Body'

Chris Pratt was willing to put his body on the line to make sure a cool stunt made it into Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from the special features on the home release of the movie, Pratt, 39, explains how he had to do one stunt three times because he fell out of frame, making it look like someone else did the stunt.

“There’s this trick in the stunt world where you have a stuntman do a spectacular thing and then he dips out of frame and the actor pops up,” Pratt says. “That’s always such a giveaway, you know that the actor didn’t do the stunt. So we were doing this and the momentum every time kept bringing me down below frame.”

Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt

The stunt involved Pratt doing a summersault out of the back of a van before his costar Bryce Dallas Howard shuts the door. Pratt says the movie’s producer wanted him to stop after the first two takes to prevent him from getting hurt. But Pratt wanted one last try to get it just right— and ended up hurting his elbow.

“I was like, ‘I can do this, what’s the point of having me do the stunt if I fall below frame? I can do this, I got this,’ ” Pratt remembers telling the producer. “And I did it, and on that one I banged my elbow so hard. But I was immediately embarrassed and I wasn’t gonna say anything.”

He continues, “This move was a hurdle, it hurt my body. I just got banged up in this one.”

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will be out on Digital September 4 and Blu-ray September 18.