Chris Pratt’s upcoming movie sees him star as a father who sets out to fight in a future war to save his daughter

Chris Pratt Is at War with Futuristic Aliens in Trailer for The Tomorrow War

Chris Pratt's latest film sees him traveling to the future to defeat aliens threatening the human race.

The new trailer for Pratt's The Tomorrow War recently debuted online showing Pratt's character, high school teacher Dan Forester, stunned as he, his family and the rest of the world are faced with a group of time travelers from 2051 who deliver an urgent message: 30 years in the future, mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species.

"We need you to fight," Jasmine Mathews' Lt. Hart says in the trailer. "In 11 months time, all human beings in the future will be wiped from the face of the Earth. Unless you help us."

As Forester travels to the future war, he says, "I was trying to save my daughter. If I have to save the world to save her, then I'm going to do it."

Forester teams up with a brilliant scientist Romeo Command (Yvonne Strahovski), who tells him, "This is the end, the human species will disappear from the face of the Earth. We're literally living on borrowed time."

The film also stars J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Edwin Hodge, Mary Lynn Rajskub and Ryan Kiera Armstrong.

While this movie is set to release this summer, Pratt is already hard at work on The Terminal List, another project for Amazon Studios. He recently posted a lengthy Instagram tribute to his costars and the inspirations behind the characters, who are actual Navy SEALs.

"It has been my great honor to work alongside the men in this photo. Many of whom are actual Navy Seals. As far as men go, it is my opinion there are none equal to the SEAL," Pratt wrote. "I'm trying my hardest to portray James Reece in a believable way. With enough smoke and mirrors and technical advice from the men who've lived it, we'll fake it just enough to tell the incredible story."