Chris Pratt's Mario is coming to save the day.

The first teaser trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie debuted at New York Comic-Con on Thursday, showing the first glimpse of Pratt as the popular animated video game character.

In the trailer, the villainous King of the Koopas, Bowser (voiced by Jack Black), invades an icy kingdom of penguins and gets his hands on a powerful, glowing star. "I finally found it," he says. "Now who's gonna stop me?!"

The teaser then cuts to Mario emerging into a colorful mushroom-filled land, ready for an adventure. "Mushroom Kingdom, here we come!" Pratt's Mario says.

Super Mario Bros. Movie's voice cast also features Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Keegan Michael-Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Sebastian Maniscalco, and Kevin Michael Richardson.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Pratt wrote, "After playing the games for years as a kid (and adult) I'm excited to bring Mario to all of you! Enjoy!"

Nintendo and Illumination announced in September 2021 that Pratt, 43, was cast in the animated movie to play Mario, the traditionally Italian plumber from the popular video game franchise that originated in Japan. He has voiced the lead in The LEGO Movie franchise and Disney/Pixar's Onward, and Pratt will also be behind the orange cat Garfield in an upcoming movie.

After being asked about some fans questioning why Pratt was cast in the role, Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri told TooFab in November that viewers will be pleasantly surprised by his performance.

"All I can tell you is the voice that he's doing for us and Mario is phenomenal. I can't wait for people to hear it," he told the outlet, adding of the accent that usually is portrayed with the character, "Well, as an Italian American myself, I understand. You know, I understand the comments."

"We cover it in the movie, so you'll see we definitely nod to that," Meledandri explained of the accent, though he said, "That's not the tenor of the performance throughout the film."

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is in theaters April 7.