Chris Pratt Stalks Aliens in Thrilling Teaser for The Tomorrow War: 'Our Enemy Is Not Human'

Chris Pratt is facing an extraterrestrial threat in The Tomorrow War.

On Monday, Amazon Studios released the first teaser for the upcoming thriller, in which Jasmine Mathews' Lt. Hart explains just how dire the situation is as images of cities torn apart ups the tension.

"We are fighting a war 30 years in the future," Hart says. "Our enemy is not human."

Pratt plays Dan, a high school teacher who is recruited by a group of elite time travelers to 30 years into the future to fight a deadly alien species.

Along the way, Dan has to team up with his estranged father, played by Oscar winner J.K. Simmons, and a brilliant scientist, played by The Handmaid's Tale's Yvonne Strahovski.

The movie comes from director Chris McKay, who counts Tomorrow War as his first sci-fi project. He previously worked with Pratt on 2017's The Lego Batman Movie.

The rest of the cast includes Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Keith Powers.

The Tomorrow War Credit: Amazon Studios

While this movie is set to release this summer, Pratt is already hard at work on The Terminal List, another project for Amazon Studios. He recently posted a lengthy Instagram tribute to his costars and the inspirations behind the characters, who are actual Navy SEALs.

"It has been my great honor to work alongside the men in this photo. Many of whom are actual Navy Seals. As far as men go, it is my opinion there are none equal to the SEAL," Pratt wrote. "I'm trying my hardest to portray James Reece in a believable way. With enough smoke and mirrors and technical advice from the men who've lived it, we'll fake it just enough to tell the incredible story."

The actor also recently returned to America after filming scenes for Thor: Love and Thunder, where he's set to reprise his Guardians of the Galaxy character as Star Lord.