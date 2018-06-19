Chris Pratt Went on Picnic Date Over Father's Day as Anna Faris & Boyfriend Vacationed with Son

While Chris Pratt was out with Katherine Schwarzenegger over Father’s Day, his 5-year-old son Jack was on vacation with ex Anna Faris and her new boyfriend, Michael Barrett, in Italy.

The Mom actress, 41, has been seeing Barrett since October 2017. Faris and Pratt split in August 2017 after almost nine years of marriage but have remained on good terms.

Pratt, 38, was spotted Sunday laughing on a picnic date with Schwarzenegger, the eldest daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

“When Chris is not working, he spends a lot of time with Jack,” a source tells PEOPLE.

Pratt has been spending a lot of quality time with his son in the wake of the split and is often spotted on walks with Jack. He has also posted plenty of pictures and videos from his time on his farm with Jack, who helps him feed the animals.

Jack even teased his dad recently after a trip to Universal Studios where he stopped by a Jurassic World attraction. Pratt is in the midst of a worldwide promotion tour for the sequel, Fallen Kingdom.

“Jack went to Universal Studios with his buddy the other day,” Pratt wrote next to a photo of Jack at the park. “He comes home and tells me he met the ‘real’ raptor trainer.”

Pratt was seen laughing and smiling with Katherine, 28, on their sweet picnic outing. The duo dressed casually as they shared sandwiches, potato chips and apples on a park bench in Santa Barbara, California on Sunday.

“It seems he has been on dates, but not dated anyone seriously after he separated from Anna,” says the source.

Sitting across from one another, they were seen joking around after arriving together in Pratt’s red pickup truck.