Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's new podcast, The Gift of Forgiveness, launched on Wednesday

Chris Pratt Is ‘So Proud’ of Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger’s New Podcast While 9 Months Pregnant

Chris Pratt is his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's biggest cheerleader.

The actor, 41, tweeted on Wednesday to applaud Schwarzenegger Pratt, 30, who is currently pregnant with the couple's first child together, for launching a new podcast, The Gift of Forgiveness.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"So proud of my darling for her amazing podcast," Pratt wrote. "Nine months pregnant, in quarantine and still working her butt off. Check it out. Based on her NY Times best selling book!"

"I’m a lucky lucky man," the Guardians of the Galaxy star added, noting that his wife's podcast launched Wednesday.

Schwarzenegger Pratt celebrated the launch of her new podcast with a post of her own, sharing a nearly 3-minute sneak preview from the first episode on Instagram.

"This has been a labor of love and my hope is that these conversations will inspire you to welcome forgiveness into your life," the soon-to-be mom wrote.

According to the expectant star's post, Will & Grace actor Sean Hayes will be the first guest on The Gift of Forgiveness podcast.

PEOPLE confirmed in April 2020 that Pratt and Schwarzenegger Pratt were expecting their first child together, 10 months after the couple wed in June of 2019. Pratt is already dad to 7-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

In June, Schwarzenegger Pratt opened up about being pregnant amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in an Instagram Live chat with Dr. Zelana Montminy, saying Pratt has been "very understanding" during this time.

"I'm really lucky to be living in very close proximity to my family, which has been very helpful," she said, adding that Pratt was a "very wonderful husband."

"It's been amazing having him home and also very understanding about my need to sanitize everything, having everyone wear masks all the time," the best-selling author said. "That's been helpful."

Image zoom Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Chris Pratt RoundPondEstate/Instagram

In a special Instagram post last month, Schwarzenegger Pratt paid tribute to her husband on his birthday, which coincided with Father's Day.

"Happy birthday and Father’s Day to my wonderful, loving, exceptional husband," she said alongside a collage of photos of the couple. "What an amazing year you’ve had and I know this year will be filled with more fun, adventure and love."