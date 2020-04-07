Chris Pratt Shows Off His 'Quarantine Wolverine' Look — and He Resembles Hugh Jackman!

Image zoom Chris Pratt/ Instagram; Moviestore/Shutterstock

Chris Pratt is trying a new look for his self-quarantine.

The Jurassic World actor posted a selfie to his Instagram Story on Monday showing off his longer hair and beard, which he let grow wild in the style of Wolverine. With his hair up on its ends and his beard sticking out, Pratt resembled Hugh Jackman‘s version of the comic book character — intense superhero stare included.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While Pratt took a shot at being Wolverine, the actor is currently starring as Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including in his own series of movies under the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

RELATED: Chris Pratt Says Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Will Be a ‘Great Mom’: ‘She Has Changed My Life’

The actor has been taking social distancing seriously and has been seen walking around his Los Angeles neighborhood with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Pratt, 40, recently gushed about his love on E!’s In the Room where he opened up to host and friend Jason Kennedy about how meeting and marrying Schwarzenegger, 30, impacted him.

WATCH: Chris Pratt Won Over Father-in-Law Arnold Schwarzenegger in the Gym: ‘He’s a Strong Guy’

“She has changed my life for the better in so many ways,” Pratt says. “My heart, my soul, my son I feel are all so safe with her. She’s a great stepmom.”

He added, “She’s, God willing, going to be a great mom one day. She’s got great parents, great siblings, she fills in all my many deficits.”

“My nickname on these press tours is Yard Sale because I’m such a scatterbrain,” he added. “And she doesn’t mind helping me with that stuff. It’s a good match.”

RELATED: Arnold Schwarzenegger Is ‘Looking Forward to’ Grandkids but Won’t ‘Push’ Daughter Katherine

The oldest daughter of Arnold and ex-wife Maria Shriver, Schwarzenegger has got very close to his 7-year-old son Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris. In fact, the couple made a point of including the little boy in their outings as they got to know each other.

“Instead of mostly enjoying solo, romantic dates, Chris’ son from early on was a very big part of their dating life,” an insider told PEOPLE in January 2019.

“Katherine is like a big kid and loves doing activities with Jack. She loves that Chris is a dad,” the source added.