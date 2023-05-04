Chris Pratt Says His Only Film Wife Katherine Has Likely Seen Is 'Bride Wars': 'True Cinema' (Exclusive)

Pratt also teased that the rom-com starring Kate Hudson and Anne Hathaway as rival brides "might be one of the only movies of mine she's seen"

By Kimberlee Speakman
and Benjamin VanHoose
Published on May 4, 2023 08:34 AM
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt attend the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Chris Pratt's wife Katherine Schwarzenegger is a huge fan of one of his movies.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star, 43, revealed that while his wife was at his side for the premiere of the latest installment in the hit Marvel franchise, she has a different preference when it comes to his filmography.

"Her favorite movie is Bride Wars," Pratt admitted to PEOPLE on the red carpet Wednesday night in New York City. "Katherine is a huge fan of Bride Wars. She calls that 'true cinema.' "

The 2009 romantic comedy stars Kate Hudson and Anne Hathaway as two brides and best friends who butt heads when they find out they share the same wedding date. Pratt starred as Fletcher, the groom of Hathaway's character Emma, in the film.

"I think that might be one of the only movies of mine she's seen," the actor teased to PEOPLE.

BRIDE WARS, from left: Chris Pratt, Anne Hathaway, 2009
Chris Pratt and Anne Hathaway in Bride Wars (2009). Courtesy Everett Collection

Pratt said on The Drew Barrymore Show last month that he and Schwarzenegger, 33, had a "very quick" connection after they started dating.

"It was just there. It was like, 'Okay.' It all made sense," he continued.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie star then compared the experience of falling in love with his wife to finding his missing puzzle piece.

"You know when you're doing a puzzle, and there's a piece, and you're like, 'I'm certain that's the piece' and then you jam it, and it looks like it should be the piece [but then] you're like, 'Oh it's that one,' " he explained of connecting with Schwarzenegger.

Pratt continued, "It just fits together. You're like, 'Oh, it fits because it was the piece that was made to fit there.' It felt like that."

He also revealed that he was "really struggling and felt really broken" right before he and Schwarzenegger entered each other's lives, but it all worked out.

"I met Katherine — now it's been five, six years ago," Pratt said. "God has a fast-forward button, you know. When it's right — boom! — you're hit. You fall in love, you get married. Now we have two beautiful daughters to add to my family, and it feels really great."

Pratt and Schwarzenegger began dating in 2018 and married the following year. They share two daughters: Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 11 months. The actor also shares son Jack, 10, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

"For me, [it was] my own journey finding a higher power and leaning on that and feeling like, 'Please save me,' and feeling saved," the Jurassic World Dominion star told Drew Barrymore. "And then shortly later, [I met] the woman of my dreams."

"It's all about timing," Pratt added. "There's a perfect plan out there for you. And I think you have to have faith. The minute you have faith, it falls into place."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters Friday.

