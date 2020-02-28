Chris Pratt Says Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Will Be a 'Great Mom': 'She Has Changed My Life'

Chris Pratt can’t help but gush about his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip, the Jurassic World: Dominion star, 40, makes an appearance on E!’s In the Room where he opened up to host and friend Jason Kennedy about how meeting and marrying Schwarzenegger, 30, impacted him.

“She has changed my life for the better in so many ways,” Pratt says. “My heart, my soul, my son I feel are all so safe with her. She’s a great stepmom.”

He added, “She’s, God willing, going to be a great mom one day. She’s got great parents, great siblings, she fills in all my many deficits.”

“My nickname on these press tours is Yard Sale because I’m such a scatterbrain,” he added. “And she doesn’t mind helping me with that stuff. It’s a good match.”

Pratt’s comments come as he’s been busy promoting his new animated film Onward. The actor revealed earlier this month that he and Schwarzenegger had celebrated Valentine’s Day early as he would be busy on the actual day.

“My favorite night is a night in, he told Extra. “We actually celebrated Valentine’s Day last weekend ’cause I knew that this weekend I would be doing junket stuff for Onward.”

The pair tied the knot on June 8 in California, after a year of dating and jetted off on a Hawaiian honeymoon two weeks later.

The duo is hoping to add more than just pets to their family with sources telling PEOPLE last year that Pratt, and Schwarzenegger were excited to “expand their family as soon as possible” following their wedding.

The oldest daughter of Arnold and ex-wife Maria Shriver, Schwarzenegger has got very close to his 7-year-old son Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris. In fact, the couple made a point of including the little boy in their outings as they got to know each other.

“Instead of mostly enjoying solo, romantic dates, Chris’ son from early on was a very big part of their dating life,” an insider told PEOPLE in January 2019.

“Katherine is like a big kid and loves doing activities with Jack. She loves that Chris is a dad,” the source added.

