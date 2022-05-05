Chris Pratt says that the new and "legacy" casts' "storylines [converge] in a way that is very much a finale" in Jurassic World Dominion, out June 10

Chris Pratt Says Jurassic World Dominion Is the 'End of This Franchise': 'Very Much a Finale'

The dino DNA line is set to end with Jurassic World Dominion, according to Chris Pratt.

In a chat with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Thursday's episode of the Today show, the actor described filming "one of the craziest actions sequences I've ever been a part of" for the upcoming sequel, which will be the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy and sixth Jurassic movie overall.

Pratt, 42, compared the film to seeing a fireworks finale: "Thirty years in the making — this is the sixth Jurassic film, and it's the end of this franchise."

"Is it really the end?" asked Guthrie, 50.

"I really do think it's the end, yeah," said Pratt. "You got the legacy cast back — Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum — plus the cast of Jurassic World, all our storylines converging in a way that is very much a finale."

Chris Pratt in Jurassic World Dominion (2022)

Pratt told Guthrie and Kotb, 57, that it was "actually insane" to work closely with Neill, 74, Dern, 55, and Goldblum, 69, on the movie, after the trio last appeared together in the original Jurassic Park movie that kicked off the franchise back in 1993.

"The first time I saw Jurassic Park, I was 13 — I had no idea I was gonna ever be an actor ... and these folks were, like, cemented in my mind as icons," Pratt said. "So to be working with them, it's a dream come true."

Dominion picks up with Owen Grady (Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) after the events of 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, giving the heroes a new challenge: to save lovable raptor's Blue's baby.

"I made a promise we would bring her home," says Owen in a recently released trailer, to which Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm responds, "You made a promise ... to a dinosaur."

Director Colin Trevorrow spoke to Entertainment Weekly in December 2021 about the highly anticipated sequel, explaining that Dern, Neill and Goldblum have big parts to play in the continued story.

"They have equal screen time to Chris and Bryce. They're major characters from start to finish," he said.

As for reuniting with both Dern and Neill for the first time onscreen in almost three decades, Goldblum told PEOPLE recently that he considers his costars "two of the great human beings on this planet" and added, "We totally fell back into step."

"We had such a close experience on the first one, and they're of course two of the greatest actors of our time in the world. And so I loved it," Goldblum said. "We've stayed in touch over the years, but that was so exciting."