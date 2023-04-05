Chris Pratt Says He Met Katherine Schwarzenegger When He Was 'Struggling and Felt Really Broken'

Chris Pratt is opening up about his mental health before meeting his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

On Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the Super Mario Bros. Movie voice actor revealed that he was "really struggling and felt really broken" right before he and Schwarzenegger entered each other's lives.

"I met Katherine — now it's been five, six years ago," Pratt, 43, began. "God has a fast-forward button, you know. When it's right — boom! — you're hit. You fall in love, you get married. Now we have two beautiful daughters to add to my family, and it feels really great."

He then shared, "There was a moment in my life that I was really struggling and felt really broken.

"For me, [it was] my own journey finding a higher power and leaning on that and feeling like, 'Please save me,' and feeling saved. And then shortly later, [I met] the woman of my dreams."

"It's all about timing," Pratt said. "There's a perfect plan out there for you. And I think you have to have faith. The minute you have faith, it falls into place."

"And you guys met in a place of faith?" host Drew Barrymore inquired.

"We met at a church," responded Pratt. "I was in the front row of church — which is like, you kind of don't want to be like, 'Woah, who's that?' at church. You know what I mean?"

"But I was sneaking some glances and wondering, 'Who is that? Anyway, what am I doing! Come on, I'm broken, help me. But who's that?' " he jokingly recalled. "So we kinda hit it off. And we didn't start dating right away, but we met there and later on, ended up going out."

When asked by Barrymore if it was a fast connection, Pratt confirmed it was "very quick."

"It was just there. It was like, 'OK.' It all made sense," he continued. The Guardians of the Galaxy star then compared the experience of falling in love with his wife to finding his missing puzzle piece.

"You know when you're doing a puzzle, and there's a piece, and you're like, 'I'm certain that's the piece' and then you jam it, and it looks like it should be the piece [but then] you're like like, 'Oh it's that one,' " he explained of connecting with Schwarzenegger. "It just fits together. You're like, 'Oh, it fits because it was the piece that was made to fit there.' It felt like that."

Chris and Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt. LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

Pratt and Schwarzenegger, 33, began dating in 2018 and married the following year. They share two daughters, Lyla Maria, 2, and Eloise Christina, 10 months. The actor also shares son Jack, 10, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

In February, Pratt and Schwarzenegger stepped out for a date night at the Super Nintendo World welcome ceremony at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Most recently, Pratt paid tribute to his wife in celebration of International Women's Day.

He wrote on Instagram last month, "We would be nothing if it weren't for the women in our lives. From my wife, my mom and sister to all the incredible women on my team who hold it down everyday."