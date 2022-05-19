"I love being able to work with Chris Hemsworth," said Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt Says Marvel Costar Chris Hemsworth Is 'Like Thor in Real Life': 'The Sweetest Dude'

Chris Pratt is singing his praise for Chris Hemsworth.

While in conversation with GameRadar's SFX Magazine, the actor, 42, talked about working with his Marvel costar, whom he described as being an actor unlike any other he's collaborated with before.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I love being able to work with Chris Hemsworth," Pratt said. "He is like Thor in real life. He's the sweetest dude. Super funny. Works so hard."

Noting that it was "great" and he "loved every minute" of shooting the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder alongside Hemsworth, 38, in the star's home country, Pratt continued, "I'm so grateful that they brought us along. It was neat to see him bring this to Australia and shoot it there, with all of his fellow countrymen."

The soon-to-be father of three also praised director Taika Waititi, whom he described as "outrageous." Pratt added, "His style is so unique."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pratt stars as Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, who is from the franchise's Guardians of the Galaxy films. Hemsworth, meanwhile, has played Thor, a mythical god, throughout various Thor and Avengers films.

The pair will share the screen once more in this summer's Thor: Love and Thunder, which dropped its first teaser trailer last month. Thor: Love and Thunder comes after three previous Thor films: 2011's Thor, 2013's Thor: The Dark World and 2017's Thor: Ragnarok.