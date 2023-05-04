Chris Pratt Says Arnold Schwarzenegger's Support 'Means the World': 'Really Kind of Mind-Blowing' (Exclusive)

Pratt wed Arnold's daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger, in 2019

By Benjamin VanHoose
and
Published on May 4, 2023 12:28 AM
Chris Pratt attends a special screening of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Disney); Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks during a press conference on March 15, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Sam Tabone/WireImage)
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Sam Tabone/WireImage

Chris Pratt feels nothing but support from his father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Before a special screening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at the IPIC Theater Fulton Market in New York City on Wednesday, Pratt opened up to PEOPLE about his relationship with the Terminator star.

"Arnold's support means the world to me on a couple different levels. Just being his son-in-law and being part of his family, it obviously means a lot to have his support," began Pratt, 43.

"But then on another level, just being somebody who grew up loving his movies, the big action hero — I dreamed of being Commando and dreamed of being the soldier from Predator, and I loved Terminator," he added. "So him to give me kudos for going out and being on the marquee is really kind of mind-blowing."

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: Chris Pratt attends the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" on April 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 04: Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks during a keynote address by Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG Oliver Zipse at CES 2023 at The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on January 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs from January 5-8 and features about 3,100 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 100,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Chris Pratt, Arnold Schwarzeneggar. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Ethan Miller/Getty

Schwarzenegger, 75, congratulated his son-in-law on his new Marvel film, writing on Twitter Friday that he "crushed" his latest performance as Star-Lord.

"I saw #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 last night and WOW," Schwarzenegger wrote. "@prattprattpratt, you crushed it. A non-stop, perfect mix of comedy and action. I loved it and I'm very, very proud of you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Pratt described how he's changed after 10 years of playing his character to PEOPLE. "The heart of this character, the soul of this character, has always been mine," Pratt said. "That divine spark that is in me is also in this character."

He continued, "His different set of life experiences and the circumstances that created him make him different than me, and in the past 10 years, the circumstances that have created me make me different than who I was 10 years ago in that way."

"So I'm not sure it was so much Star-Lord that changed me — although being cast as Star-Lord has certainly had a profound impact on me and how I manage day to day. And how my grandchildren will be able to go to college," he joked.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt attends the World Premiere of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures "Avengers: Endgame" at Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Pratt is married to and shares two children — daughters Lyla Maria, 2, and 11-month-old Eloise Christina — with Arnold's daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger. He is also a dad to 10-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

As for which of her husband's films is her personal favorite, Pratt told PEOPLE, "Her favorite movie is Bride Wars. Katherine is a huge fan of Bride Wars. She calls that 'true cinema.' And I think that might be one of the only movies of mine she's seen."

Pratt played Anne Hathaway's romantic interest in the 2009 comedy, which stars Hathaway and Kate Hudson as best friends fighting to have their dream wedding on the same day.

Related Articles
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 09: Kevin Hart (L) and Jamie Foxx attend 13th Annual Harold And Carole Pump Foundation Gala Honoring Jamie Foxx, Shaquille O'Neal, And Joe Torre at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 9, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/WireImage)
Kevin Hart Says Jamie Foxx's Health Has Shown a 'Lot of Progression' After 'Medical Complication'
Billie Lourd Confirms She Did Not Invite Aunts and Uncle to Carrie Fisher's Star Ceremony: 'They Know Why'
Billie Lourd Confirms She Did Not Invite Aunts and Uncle to Carrie Fisher's Star Ceremony: 'They Know Why'
Inside Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's 18-Year Marriage Before Their Breakup
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner Have a Prenup in Place — Decades After His $80M First Divorce
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Jamie Foxx attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 11th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on October 27, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Jamie Foxx Thanks Fans as He Breaks His Silence 3 Weeks After Hospitalization: 'Feeling Blessed'
Ben Affleck batman
Ben Affleck Reveals Plans for Villain Storyline in His Scrapped Batman Film
Carrie Fisher's sister Joey Fisher says she and siblings were 'excluded' from Walk of Fame ceremony
Carrie Fisher's Sister Joely Claims Billie Lourd Excluded Family from Walk of Fame Event for 'Misguided Reason'
US actor Nicolas Cage attends the premiere of "Renfield" in New York City on March 28, 2023.
Nicolas Cage Says His First Memory Is from Inside His Mother's Womb: 'I Could See Faces in the Dark'
Emma Watson attends the "Beauty and the Beast" New York screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on March 13, 2017 in New York City
Emma Watson Says She 'Felt a Bit Caged' Before Taking Years-Long Break from Acting: 'Wasn't Very Happy'
Martin Sheen, Laurence Fishburne, Emilio Estevez
Emilio Estevez Recalls How Laurence Fishburne Saved His Life While Dad Martin Sheen Filmed 'Apocalypse Now'
Jane Fonda photographed at Quixote Studios in West Hollywood, CA, on April 20, 2023.
Jane Fonda on Past Relationships: 'Life Would Have Been Very Different If I'd Noticed Red Flags' (Exclusive)
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's Divorce Is 'Not Anything That He Wanted': Source (Exclusive)
timothee chalamet and zendaya in Dune 2
Timothée Chalamet Rides a Sandworm in 'Dune: Part Two' Trailer — Which Promises More Zendaya
Inside Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's 18-Year Marriage Before Their Breakup
Inside Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's 18-Year Marriage Before Their Breakup
Jeff Bridges Says He 'Certainly Would' Do a Big Lebowski Sequel — with One Catch
Jeff Bridges Says He 'Certainly Would' Do a 'Big Lebowski' Sequel — with One Catch! (Exclusive)
Madonna's photos with Julia Garner on her IG story
Madonna and Julia Garner Pose Together Months After Musician's Biopic Was Put on Hold: 'We're Madonna'
Jane Fonda photographed at Quixote Studios in West Hollywood, CA, on April 20, 2023.
Jane Fonda on Why at 85 She's the Happiest She's Ever Been: 'Life Gets Better with Age' (Exclusive)