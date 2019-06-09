Chris Pratt Golfed with Rob Lowe and His Pals Hours Before Marrying Katherine Schwarzenegger

Hours before he linked up with Katherine Schwarzenegger for good, Chris Pratt hit the links.

The Avengers: Endgame actor spent his final hours as a bachelor on the golf course with friend Rob Lowe on Saturday, the same day he and Schwarzenegger tied the knot.

The former Parks and Recreation costars, both in blue polo shirts, were spotted exchanging a handshake and smiling on a golf course in Santa Barbara, California.

Lowe, 55, was on hand to watch Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 29, say “I do” at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, the same resort where her great-uncle John F. Kennedy honeymooned with wife Jackie.

Lowe brought his sons Matthew and John along with him for the occasion.

Others in attendance at the fête included the bride’s parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, her brothers Patrick and Christopher and sister Christina, and Pratt’s 6-year-old son Jack.

“The whole family took wedding photos, including her parents Maria and Arnold. Everyone just looked so happy,” a source told PEOPLE.

The newlyweds shared the first photo from their nuptials Sunday, with Schwarzenegger showing off her custom-made, strapless Giorgio Armani gown.

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional,” she wrote on Instagram in a caption almost identical to one Pratt shared.

“We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us, and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani, who created a once in a lifetime dress for me to wear, and for Chris, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.”

Pratt popped the question in January after seven months of dating.