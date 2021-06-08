"Her smile, her patience, her fortitude. Her devotion, as a mother, as a wife," the Tomorrow War star said of his favorite things about his spouse

Chris Pratt Says What He Loves About Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Ahead of 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Chris Pratt is crazy in love!

On Monday, the 41-year-old actor sang wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's praises during a Q+A session with fans on his Instagram Story, ahead of the pair's 2nd wedding anniversary Tuesday.

"What is one of your favorite things about Katherine?" a follower asked the Tomorrow War star.

"Her smile, her patience, her fortitude. Her devotion, as a mother, as a wife," Pratt said of his spouse, 31. "Her faith."

"Her laugh, even at inappropriate times, like at a funeral or something. It's pretty contagious," he continued with a chuckle. "It's our anniversary tomorrow – happy anniversary! Wish her a happy anniversary."

The couple began dating in the summer of 2018, and wed a year later in Montecito, California on June 8, 2019.

"The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It's a very romantic setting for a wedding," a source told PEOPLE of the nuptials at the time. "The whole family took wedding photos, including her parents Maria [Shriver] and Arnold [Schwarzenegger]. Everyone just looked so happy."

In August 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Lyla Maria. In addition to Lyla, Pratt shares son Jack, 9, with ex-wife Anna Faris, from whom he split in August 2017.

On Mother's Day, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor celebrated Schwarzenegger Pratt with a loving tribute on social media.

"Happy Mother's Day to my sweet @katherineschwarzenegger This is your first year as a mom, your third year as a step mom, and 31st year as a hot momma," he wrote.

"Thank you for everything you do for us. We love you!!" he added.

In a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Schwarzenegger Pratt said she knew her husband was the one right from the start.

"We talk about that a lot because I'm pretty sure we both knew right away that this is where our relationship was headed and we clicked very quickly and so he is the best," The Gift of Forgiveness author said of their instant connection.