"It feels weird. It's not my name. Don't call me Chris," he said he told a friend

Chris Pratt Reveals He Prefers to Go by 'CP' or Just 'Pratt': 'No One Calls Me Chris'

Chris Pratt is a man of several names.

The 43-year-old Jurassic World Dominion actor said on SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw earlier this week that those closest to him call him "CP" or simply "Pratt."

"Yep. Pratt. CP. You know, CP. 'Hey, CP.' But no one calls me Chris," he said, per Entertainment Weekly. "I went golfing with my friend Chad, my pastor, the other day and he was like, 'No one calls you Chris? I'm gonna call you Chris. Alright, Chris. You're up.' And I was like, 'No, it feels weird. It's not my name. Don't call me Chris.' "

Speaking of names, the actor, who stars in the new series The Terminal List, joked earlier this month that he only recently mastered how to spell his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's family name.

While he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, host Kimmel, 54, congratulated Pratt on welcoming his second daughter with wife Katherine last month, baby Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. (They also share daughter Lyla Maria, 22 months, and Pratt is also dad to son Jack, 9½, with ex-wife Anna Faris.)

"Can I ask you a question? Please be honest," Kimmel said. "Do you ever have trouble spelling Schwarzenegger?"

After a laugh, Pratt answered, "I've learned now. Yeah, I've learned now."

Kimmel recalled about Katherine's famous dad Arnold Schwarzenegger, "I have to tell you, when he was governor and I used to have to write it a lot when we were doing the monologue, and every time I have to really think about it."

"Yeah," said Pratt, "it's a long name. There are a lot of letters in these children's names. Schwarzenegger is the second middle name. We didn't hyphenate the names, it's a middle name, but I guess maybe that's semantics."

Kimmel then asked, "Did Arnold insist on that? Was he like, 'My name needs to be in there'?" Responded the Terminal List star, "No, no, that was Katherine. She's got his strength, and what mama says goes."

Speaking with Men's Health recently, Pratt praised his famous father-in-law's gift-giving skills.