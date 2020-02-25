Chris Pratt Reveals Jurassic World 3's Ominous New Title Dominion on First Day of Shooting

Chris Pratt is letting fans in on a big secret — the title for the third Jurassic World film!

The upcoming sequel in rebooted franchise will be titled Jurassic World: Dominion, making the plot of the movie all the more ominous. The official title was revealed on the first day of filming with both Pratt and director Colin Trevorrow posting a shot of a clapperboard with the name front and center.

Pratt also shared the definition of the word dominion, which points at the characters’ attempt to win control back over from the escaped dinosaurs. The last movie, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, left off with the human world being slowly invaded by dinosaurs.

“JURASSIC WORLD

do·min·ion /dəˈminyən/

1. sovereignty or control.

“man’s attempt to establish dominion over nature”

#JurassicWorldDominion

Hold onto your butts,” Pratt captioned the shot.

2018’s Fallen Kingdom saw the horrors of Lockwood Manor, where Eli Mills (Rafe Spall) was about to auction off a variety of dinosaurs to the highest bidders after he tricked Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) into saving as many species possible from a dissolving Isla Nublar, from the 2015 original Jurassic World.

That film ended with life finding a way once again and the dinosaurs fleeing into the open world.

RELATED: WATCH: New Jurassic World Short Movie Shows the Terror of Dinosaurs Roaming the World

Last fall, Trevorrow released an eight-minute short film set a year after Fallen Kingdom showing just how humans are reacting to coexisting with dinosaurs — and it’s not going great.

Dominion will pick up after the short film and presumably show Chris Pratt‘s Owen, Dallas Howard’s Claire and other characters fighting back against the dinosaurs.

Jurassic World: Dominion will hit theaters June 11, 2021.