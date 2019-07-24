Chris Pratt Confirms He Met New Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger at Church

Newlyweds Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger first met at a place that’s special to them both.

“We met at church! There’s a lot of kismet, a lot of connections, but that is where we met,” Pratt told Extra at the Universal Studios Hollywood opening of their new Jurassic World ride.

Pratt, 40, and Schwarzenegger, 29, were first linked together during a Father’s Day picnic in 2018. The couple frequently stepped out together after the public date and are often spotted attending church together.

But while the duo is basking in the joy of their intimate wedding last month, Pratt stepped out for the opening on his own as his wife and 6-year-old son Jack, from his previous marriage to Anna Faris, had some bonding time at home.

“I’m rolling solo this evening. Katherine is at home right now, and she and Jack are tie-dying shirts,” Pratt said. “Maybe they will make me one. I hope so.”

The couple tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California on June 8, with Jack and their family in tow. From the start, faith has played a large part in their relationship.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Pratt was initially attracted to Schwarzenegger’s strong spirituality.

“They’re very compatible and have a lot in common,” said the source. “Family is very important to both of them, as well as their spirituality.”