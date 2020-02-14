Chris Pratt Reveals He and Katherine Schwarzenegger 'Celebrated Valentine's Day' Early

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple a little early.

The actor, 40, and his wife of almost a year made some time to celebrate early due to his work commitments, he told Extra on Thursday.

“My favorite night is a night in,” he said. “We actually celebrated Valentine’s Day last weekend ’cause I knew that this weekend I would be doing junket stuff for Onward.”

Pratt’s upcoming animated film, Onward, follows two teenage elf brothers who go on an adventure to spend one last day with their father, who died when they were too young to remember him. The film also includes his Avengers costar Tom Holland.

Image zoom Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Steve Granitz/WireImage

The actor jokingly told Extra he knew what he didn’t give Schwarzenegger, 30, for the holiday.

“If I gave her another animal for Valentine’s Day, I think she would be pretty upset,” he said. “I am going a different route. She recently gave me two kunekune pigs. They’re pets. They’re amazing.”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger tied the knot in June 2019, a year after they were first spotted together on a Father’s Day picnic. Pratt celebrated their nuptials with a sweet picture on the two during the wedding the next day.

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed,” he wrote.

The duo is hoping to add more than just pets to their family with sources telling PEOPLE last year that Pratt, and Schwarzenegger were excited to “expand their family as soon as possible” following their wedding.

The oldest daughter of Arnold and ex-wife Maria Shriver, Schwarzenegger has got very close to his 7-year-old son Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris. In fact, the couple made a point of including the little boy in their outings as they got to know each other.

“Instead of mostly enjoying solo, romantic dates, Chris’ son from early on was a very big part of their dating life,” an insider told PEOPLE in January 2019.

“Katherine is like a big kid and loves doing activities with Jack. She loves that Chris is a dad,” the source added.