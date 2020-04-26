Chris Pratt and Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Enjoy Outing with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Image zoom Vasquez-Max Lopes/BACKGRID USA

Arnold Schwarzenegger joined his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and her husband, Chris Pratt, for a family outing following her pregnancy news.

The trio was spotted enjoying a bike ride in Venice, California, with both the grandfather-to-be, 72, and Pratt, 40, wearing face masks while Katherine, who hid her baby bump under a loose-fitting white top, wore a hat and pair of sunglasses.

Schwarzenegger Pratt's mother, Maria Shriver, also was seen riding her bike with the group.

The outing comes just one day after multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple is expecting their first child together.

And biking appears to be their preferred method of staying active these days. Just hours before news of their pregnancy, the parents-to-be were spotted enjoying a bike ride together in Brentwood, California.

The baby on the way will be The Gift of Forgiveness author’s first child. Meanwhile, Pratt, 40, is already dad to 7½-year-old son Jack, whom the actor shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Sources previously told PEOPLE that Schwarzenegger Pratt, 30, and the Onward star were excited to “expand their family as soon as possible” after they wed in June 2019 during an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California.

The mom-to-be first began dating the Guardians of the Galaxy actor in the summer of 2018 and has gotten very close to his son Jack. She and Pratt made a point of including the little boy in their outings as they got to know each other.

"Instead of mostly enjoying solo, romantic dates, Chris’ son from early on was a very big part of their dating life,” an insider told PEOPLE in January 2019.

“Katherine is like a big kid and loves doing activities with Jack. She loves that Chris is a dad,” the insider said, adding, “Seeing Chris with Jack made Katherine positive from early on that Chris is ‘the one.’ ”

In addition to celebrating her pregnancy, Schwarzenegger Pratt’s book made the New York Times Best Sellers list for four weeks in a row. She has been on a book tour since March and has now shifted the scheduled events to virtual events amid the coronavirus pandemic.