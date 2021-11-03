Chris Pratt Calls Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger His 'Greatest Treasure,' Says 'Love You, Honey'

Chris Pratt is sharing his love for Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The actor, 42, posted a sweet message about his wife on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself and Schwarzenegger, 31, smiling next to each other. In the picture, Pratt looks at the camera while Schwarzenegger grins up at him.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Guys. For real. Look how she's looking at me!," Pratt wrote in the caption. "I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!?"

He continued, "We met in church. She's given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that's love! She helps me with everything."

"In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That's the trade," he joked. "Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot. It's her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don't get her anything, I'll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey. ❤️❤️"

The post caught Schwarzenegger's eye, and she replied in the comments, "Oh wow. It's only when I'm eating CEREAL but i love you."

Pratt and Schwarzenegger, who began dating in 2018, have been married since 2019 and share a 14-month-old daughter, Lyla. The couple celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary in June.

Pratt previously opened up about his secret to a lasting relationship, telling Entertainment Tonight in July that communication is key to his bond with Schwarzenegger.

"Communicate. Listen, listen to your partner with intention," he said. "Care about each other's feelings and support one another and just listen."

catherine schwarzenegger and chris pratt Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt and Chris Pratt | Credit: Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Schwarzenegger revealed in July that she and Pratt have a strong marriage thanks to premarital counseling.

The author told Dear Media's Meaning Full Living podcast that she wasn't sure what the experience would be like, but was ultimately thankful for the counseling.

"Before we got married in the Catholic Church, you have to do premarital counseling before you get married, and I was like, 'Oh my God, what is that going to be like?' And it was the most amazing thing and just the most amazing gift," she said. "I know not everybody does [it], of course, because ... if they don't tell you you have to do it then why would you?"