Chris Pratt, Country Star? Actor Shocks Fans in Nashville as He Belts Out Songs at Bars

Chris Pratt really can do it all.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 40, added “country singer” to his list of talents when he took the stage at two different Nashville bars on Thursday night, and gathered quite the crowd to see his impressive singing skills.

Fans captured Pratt’s karaoke performances on video and shared it to social media, spreading the word that the Marvel actor can help save the world from Thanos and also take on a Johnny Cash classic.

Pratt’s first stop was Robert’s Western World, where he fearlessly took on Cash’s hit song “Folsom Prison Blues” with assistance from a band, which Instagram user Sarah Gayle Meech documented.

“When Chris Pratt shows up at your @robertswesternworld show to sing Johnny Cash,” she captioned a selfie she took with the actor. “You never know who will show up at Robert’s Western World… Thank you @prattprattpratt you made our night!”

Pratt’s next stop on his new country tour was the widely-popular Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, which has been the scene of many famous singers’ performances, including Miley Cyrus, Jason Aldean and Taylor Swift.

For his second show, Pratt went with Garth Brooks‘ “Papa Loved Mom,” which brought the excited crowd up on its feet — and phones in hand.

“Yall my mom is in nashville rn and she’s at a bar and CHRIS PRATT just got on stage and started singing JDNDNDNFNFNNFN,” wrote one Twitter user who shared the video of Pratt serenading the crowd.

yall my mom is in nashville rn and she’s at a bar and CHRIS PRATT just got on stage and started singing JDNDNDNFNFNNFN pic.twitter.com/D6AaKHTM2o — amanda (@trademarkrunt) July 12, 2019

While not exactly identified as a country singer, Pratt is no stranger to taking on the Southern tunes. During the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, Pratt joined Brooks for a performance of another one of his hits songs, “Friends in Low Places.”

Afterwards, Pratt posted on social media, “Welp. I guess I died and gone to heaven. Thank you @garthbrooks and congratulations on the artist of the decade award. It was an honor to sing with you and the band on stage.”

This year has been nothing short of life-changing for Pratt. Along with his role in the blockbuster film Avengers: Endgame, he said “I do” to Katherine Schwarzenegger on June 8 in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California.

Following their nuptials, the newlyweds enjoyed a romantic honeymoon in Hawaii.