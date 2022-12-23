Entertainment Movies Chris Pratt Reveals Painful Bee Sting on His Left Eye: 'False Sense of Security' Chris Pratt went one step too far in trying to mimic a professional beekeeper By Tommy McArdle Tommy McArdle Twitter Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 23, 2022 09:10 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Chris Pratt. Photo: chris pratt/instagram Chris Pratt has learned many skills for his on-screen roles, but it sounds like beekeeping is not one of them. On Thursday, Pratt shared a video to Instagram of himself talking into his front-facing camera while covering his eyes with sunglasses before he reveals a swollen left eyelid after a recent attempt to "control bees" went wrong. "So I've been following this bee lady on Instagram, she's so cool and brave and she goes in front of these hives of bees and says, 'They're very calm today. I'm going to remove the bee, I'm going to use my bare hands to sift through the bees and look for the queen,' " Pratt, 43, explains in the video. "So it's built up this false sense of security in me to where I said, 'I think I can control bees, too,' " the Guardians of the Galaxy star continued. Pratt went on to explain that he attempted the same technique — with far worse results — when he "saw a beehive" earlier this week. Chris Pratt Wishes 'Sweet' Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger a Happy Birthday: 'Grateful to Have You' Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "So I saw a beehive two days ago and I went towards it and the man standing next to me said, 'Be careful, there's bees,' and I said, 'These bees look very calm,' " the actor said. "And I just stared at these bees and then one of the came out and stung me in the eyeball. So, anyways, f--- that bee lady,' " Pratt says in the video, removing his sunglasses and unveiling the injury. "@texasbeeworks you inspire me!" the actor wrote in his Instagram caption, tagging the "bee lady" in question Texas beekeeper Erika Thompson. "But for real tho…" Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña and Gang Save the Universe Again Thompson responded to Pratt's video in the comments of his post, imploring the actor to focus on tasks more in his wheelhouse — like defending the Mushroom Kingdom from Bowser as Mario in the upcoming Super Mario Bros Movie. Chris Pratt; Mario. Rich Fury/WireImage; Nintendo "Wait—so now you're going to be a plumber and a beekeeper @prattprattpratt?!" the beekeeper wrote in the comments of Pratt's post. "If you leave saving the bees to me and other professionals, you can focus on saving the Princess, Mario," Thompson added in a comment. Pratt will make good on leading the charge against Jack Black's Bowser — and leaving the real-world beekeeping to professionals — when The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which also costars Anya Taylor-Joy, Keegan-Michael Key and Charlie Day, releases in theaters April 7.