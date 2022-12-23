Chris Pratt Reveals Painful Bee Sting on His Left Eye: 'False Sense of Security'

Chris Pratt has learned many skills for his on-screen roles, but it sounds like beekeeping is not one of them.

On Thursday, Pratt shared a video to Instagram of himself talking into his front-facing camera while covering his eyes with sunglasses before he reveals a swollen left eyelid after a recent attempt to "control bees" went wrong.

"So I've been following this bee lady on Instagram, she's so cool and brave and she goes in front of these hives of bees and says, 'They're very calm today. I'm going to remove the bee, I'm going to use my bare hands to sift through the bees and look for the queen,' " Pratt, 43, explains in the video.

"So it's built up this false sense of security in me to where I said, 'I think I can control bees, too,' " the Guardians of the Galaxy star continued.

Pratt went on to explain that he attempted the same technique — with far worse results — when he "saw a beehive" earlier this week.

"So I saw a beehive two days ago and I went towards it and the man standing next to me said, 'Be careful, there's bees,' and I said, 'These bees look very calm,' " the actor said.

"And I just stared at these bees and then one of the came out and stung me in the eyeball. So, anyways, f--- that bee lady,' " Pratt says in the video, removing his sunglasses and unveiling the injury.

"@texasbeeworks you inspire me!" the actor wrote in his Instagram caption, tagging the "bee lady" in question Texas beekeeper Erika Thompson. "But for real tho…"

Thompson responded to Pratt's video in the comments of his post, imploring the actor to focus on tasks more in his wheelhouse — like defending the Mushroom Kingdom from Bowser as Mario in the upcoming Super Mario Bros Movie.

"Wait—so now you're going to be a plumber and a beekeeper @prattprattpratt?!" the beekeeper wrote in the comments of Pratt's post.

"If you leave saving the bees to me and other professionals, you can focus on saving the Princess, Mario," Thompson added in a comment.

Pratt will make good on leading the charge against Jack Black's Bowser — and leaving the real-world beekeeping to professionals — when The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which also costars Anya Taylor-Joy, Keegan-Michael Key and Charlie Day, releases in theaters April 7.