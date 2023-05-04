Chris Pratt on How 'Guardians' Cast Will Stay in Touch: 'We'll Be There for Each Other' (Exclusive)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will premiere in theaters on Friday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

and Benjamin VanHoose
Published on May 4, 2023 01:05 AM
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: Chris Pratt attends World Premiere Of Marvel Studios' "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" on April 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise may be coming to an end, but the friendship between the cast is here to stay!

While speaking to PEOPLE at a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 special screening on Wednesday, Chris Pratt, who plays Star-Lord/Peter Quill in the hit Marvel franchise, revealed that the cast plans to stay in touch through a group text thread.

"It's Pom's [Klementieff] birthday today. She's down in Miami. We're a very close cast. We've all been through a lot," he explained. "James [Gunn] is one of my dearest friends, and that's the type of relationship that I will continue to foster."

PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 22: (L-R) Karen Gillan, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, James Gunn, Pom Klementieff and Vin Diesel attend the "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" European Gala Event at the Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris on April 22, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Karwai Tang/WireImage

The final installment of the franchise is set to hit theaters on Friday, with Zoë Saldaña reprising her role of Gamora, Dave Bautista returning as Drax, and Karen Gillian in the part of Nebula. Other familiar faces include Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Baby Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, and Gunn's brother Sean Gunn as Kraglin.

While the cast has also welcomed new members into the franchise, including Will Poulter (Adam Warlock) and Chukwudi Iwuji (High Evolutionary), Pratt, 43, shared in his conversation with PEOPLE that he is close to everyone in the cast.

"I know the text threads will keep going and stay strong. We'll be checking in on each other, like marriages and families and all the life things that happen. We'll be there for each other," he added.

Gunn revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 would be the third and final movie of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise in an appearance on Deadline's Hero Nation podcast in January 2022.

"This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians," he said. "I'm aware that the third film in most trilogies sucks," before saying that was "not always" the case.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Will Poulter, Maria Bakalova, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, and Chukwudi Iwuji are seen onstage during the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 World Premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on April 27, 2023. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney)
Rich Polk/Getty

He continued: "I just want to be true to the characters, the story and give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story."

According to the film's official synopsis, the third installment finds Peter Quill "still reeling from the loss of Gamora." However, he "must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

