Chris Pratt Says Newlywed Life Is 'Great' Two Months After Marrying Katherine Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt is loving newlywed life two months after tying the knot with Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star opened up about his marital bliss at the D23 Expo on Saturday, telling Entertainment Tonight he considered himself a “lucky” man.

“God is good. I feel really good, really blessed,” he said. “Everything is great.”

The Onward star, 40, also told Extra that he and Schwarzenegger, 29, still “literally and figuratively” feel like honeymooners.

The couple married on June 8 at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California after a year of dating, and jetted off on a Hawaiian honeymoon two weeks later.

“They looked totally in love,” an onlooker told PEOPLE at the time.

Meanwhile, Pratt’s not the only one basking in the post-wedding glow.

A source told PEOPLE last month that Schwarzenegger, too, was beyond happy to begin their new life together.

“Katherine is still on such a happy high from the wedding and the honeymoon,” the source said. “She still can’t believe that she and Chris are married.”

Since tying the knot, they’ve been spotted on a number of date nights, including a romantic outing earlier this month at Mastro’s Ocean Club in Malibu, and have spent time at the gym and with Pratt’s 7-year-old son Jack.

The actor and the lifestyle blogger were engaged in January after meeting last year at church.

“There’s a lot of kismet, a lot of connection, but that is where we met,” Pratt confirmed to Extra in July.

Their shared faith has been an important factor in the relationship from the beginning, with a source previously telling PEOPLE that Pratt was initially attracted to Schwarzenegger’s strong spirituality.

“They’re very compatible and have a lot in common,” said the source. “Family is very important to both of them, as well as their spirituality.”

As for what’s next, a source told PEOPLE after the wedding that the two were eagerly awaiting parenthood, and want to “expand their family as soon as possible.”