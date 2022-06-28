Chris Pratt Says He's 'Never' Been to Hillsong Church: 'Really I'm Not a Religious Person'

Chris Pratt faced backlash in 2019 when he was linked to the controversial Hillsong Church, but he now tells Men's Health, "I don't know anyone from that church"

Chris Pratt doesn't consider himself a "religious person."

The Jurassic World Dominion actor, 43, spoke to Men's Health for the magazine's July/August 2022 cover story, opening up about dealing with online backlash and becoming associated with religion over the years.

While accepting an honor at the MTV Movie & TV Awards back in 2018, Pratt said at one point in his wide-ranging speech, "God is real. God loves you, God wants the best for you. Believe that. I do." Reflecting on that, he told Men's Health, "Maybe it was hubris. For me to stand up on the stage and say the things that I said, I'm not sure I touched anybody."

Pratt faced criticism in 2019 when he was called out for supposedly attending Hillsong Church, which some argued is anti-LGBTQ+. At the time, he responded by saying that "nothing could be further from the truth."

He added at the time that his "faith is important to me but no church defines me or my life, and I am not a spokesman for any church or any group of people. ... My values define who I am. We need less hate in this world, not more. I am a man who believes that everyone is entitled to love who they want free from the judgment of their fellow man."

In his Men's Health profile he shared, "I never went to Hillsong. I've never actually been to Hillsong. I don't know anyone from that church." Pratt explained he didn't say that at the time because he didn't want to "throw a church under the bus." He added that he sometimes attends the Zoe Church, as well as a Catholic church his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger grew up going to.

Overall, Pratt said "religion has been oppressive as f--- for a long time" and "really I'm not a religious person" but he has his faith.

"I didn't know that I would kind of become the face of religion when really I'm not a religious person. I think there's a distinction between being religious — adhering to the customs created by man, oftentimes appropriating the awe reserved for who I believe is a very real God — and using it to control people, to take money from people, to abuse children, to steal land, to justify hatred. Whatever it is. The evil that's in the heart of every single man has glommed on to the back of religion and come along for the ride."

Aside from the latest Jurassic World movie, in theaters now, Pratt appears in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder as his Guardians of the Galaxy character, which he'll also reprise for a sequel next year. He also stars in the Amazon Prime Video series The Terminal List, streaming Friday.

About being the subject of social media fury, the father of three told Men's Health, "You don't ever wanna get caught complaining or anything, 'cause I have so many blessings. I consider everything a blessing truly in my life. [But] why are they coming after me?"