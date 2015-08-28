Chris Pratt let his inner 12-year-old's sense of humor get the best of him on the Magnificent Seven set

Chris Pratt's Prop Prank: Actor Mixes Veggies and the Male Anatomy – with Hilarious (and Slightly NSFW) Results

Chris Pratt has the self-professed humor of a middle-school boy – and we love him for it.

Pratt couldn’t resist meddling with some props on the set of his remake of 1960s western The Magnificent Seven, creating a slightly NSFW veggie version of a male (ahem) appendage.

The Magnificent Seven, which also stars Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke and Matt Bomer, is a modern take on the story about seven gunslingers who help to defend an impoverished Mexican village. The Antoine Fuqua-directed film was just confirmed to be filming around New Mexico.

“I rearranged some of the prop vegetables in the background of the #MagnificentSeven,” Pratt wrote on Thursday, sharing a picture of his masterpiece to Instagram. “You know. Because I’m 12. I hope set dec doesn’t mind!”

The 36-year-old dad employed the use of some dirty faux carrots and onions for his curious creation.

Pratt is known for his lighthearted sense of humor. Just last month, he launched a hilarious Facebook competition to create a header image for his profile. The results played off of his numerous film roles, and most poked fun at this Jurassic World raptor meme.

