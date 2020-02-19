Chris Pratt Says Massive Sunburn Put a Damper on His Honeymoon: 'I Don't Know What I Was Thinking'

Chris Pratt learned a valuable lesson on his Hawaii honeymoon with new wife Katherine Schwarzenegger this past June: always wear sunscreen.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show airing on Wednesday, the 40-year-old actor reflected on the massive sunburn he got on his back — telling DeGeneres that it put a damper on his and Schwarzenegger’s trip.

“I don’t know what I was thinking,” Pratt said, as a photo of his burn popped up on the screen. “You’ll notice the butt. That’s the color I typically am!”

The Guardians of the Galaxy star originally posted the picture of his intense sunburn on Instagram back in June, telling his fans, “might have got a toouuuch crispy on the honeymoon.”

He explained to DeGeneres that the sunburn happened quickly.

“Over the last five years, I’ve been doing all of these movies and in those movies I look so tan, but I forget that it’s sprayed on. So I thought to myself, ‘I’m going to get a little color’ and I laid out and that took no more than nine minutes,” Pratt said. “I’m serious!”

Schwarzenegger, 30, had tried to warn him otherwise.

“I just remember Katherine saying, ‘You have to put on sunscreen,’ and I said, ‘No, I just want to get a little base going. And then we’ll throw some SPF on,’ ” Pratt recalled. “I laid out and I was like, ‘Is someone cooking Norwegian bacon?’ It happened so fast! I forgot how translucent my skin was!”

Asked how long it lasted, Pratt said, “a long time.”

“I still have a weird tan line from it. Yeah, that’s not going to end well,” he joked. “It was shirts-on swimming for the rest of the week. Every activity that happens on a honeymoon, shirt on. Real sexy.”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger were married in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California, on June 8 last year.

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love,” Pratt wrote on Instagram the next day, captioning a photo of himself and his new bride in their wedding garb.

“It was intimate, moving and emotional,” Pratt added. “We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit.”

“We feel nothing but blessed,” he gushed.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger’s honeymoon was at a luxury resort in Lanai, Hawaii. “They looked totally in love,” an onlooker told PEOPLE of the pair at the time.

Hawaii is a special place for Pratt, who worked at Bubba Gump Shrimp Company there after graduating from high school. Pratt told Entertainment Weekly in 2014 he used to sleep in his van while living in Hawaii.

“I had a friend who was like, ‘Dude, you’ve got to come out here.’ We set up camp on the beach and lived the dream,” he recalled to the outlet.

Also on Ellen, Pratt opened up about turning 40 last June.

“Growing up I found 40 was so old but I realize now that it only seems old to the people whose age I was when I thought that,” he said. “It feels fine.”

“My body makes a lot more noises now,” he teased. “I have an ankle that, every three steps, it’s going to crack. My knees pop. It’s like a got a brass band living in my hips. My back can scat!”

