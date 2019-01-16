Chris Pratt Loves That Fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger Is 'Vocal' About Her Belief in God

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger‘s bond grew while they were dating thanks to their shared religious beliefs.
The actor, 39, announced his engagement to Arnold and Maria Shriver’s 29-year-old daughter on Monday, just under 7 months after the two were first spotted together on a Father’s Day picnic in L.A. And a source tells PEOPLE that religion is one of the reasons their relationship works.
“They click on a lot of levels, but definitely on a spiritual level,” the source says. “They have the same outlook on the world, and their faith ties them together. He’s really impressed that she’s vocal and unashamed about her beliefs in God, because that’s how he is. He’s constantly around other people who have no faith or are apologetic about it, but not her. She is willing to talk about it to anyone who will listen.”
The source says that this bond will also manifest when it comes to wedding planning and their big day.
“They’re going to want a religious wedding,” adds the source. “I know that Chris does, and I assume that she does, too. God is going to be a part of this marriage.”
From the start, faith has played a large part in their relationship. A source previously told PEOPLE that Pratt was initially attracted to Schwarzenegger’s strong spirituality.
Since the summer, the couple has been spotted going on multiple church dates together. Just one month after they started dating in June, Pratt and Schwarzenegger were seen sharing a sweet kiss after attending a church service with the actor’s son Jack.
Pratt has long been open about his faith, expressing his belief in God at awards shows and on social media. The actor previously saidhe feels “called” to talk about it.
Schwarzenegger, meanwhile, was raised Catholic but has attended nondenominational Christian churches with her family, including brother Patrick Schwarzenegger and mom Maria Shriver, over the years.
She has also been open about discussing her beliefs on social media, often quoting religious text and verses.
In November, Schwarzenegger shared a photo of a sunset with the caption, “God shot.”
Pratt announced that the couple is engaged on Instagram, captioning the post, “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! 💍🙏♥️.”
The actor kept things traditional by asking Shriver and Arnold for their daughter’s hand in marriage, a source previously told PEOPLE.