Chris Pratt Loves That Fiancée Katherine Schwarzenegger Is 'Vocal' About Her Belief in God

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger‘s bond grew while they were dating thanks to their shared religious beliefs.

The actor, 39, announced his engagement to Arnold and Maria Shriver’s 29-year-old daughter on Monday, just under 7 months after the two were first spotted together on a Father’s Day picnic in L.A. And a source tells PEOPLE that religion is one of the reasons their relationship works.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“They click on a lot of levels, but definitely on a spiritual level,” the source says. “They have the same outlook on the world, and their faith ties them together. He’s really impressed that she’s vocal and unashamed about her beliefs in God, because that’s how he is. He’s constantly around other people who have no faith or are apologetic about it, but not her. She is willing to talk about it to anyone who will listen.”

RoundPondEstate/Instagram

The source says that this bond will also manifest when it comes to wedding planning and their big day.

“They’re going to want a religious wedding,” adds the source. “I know that Chris does, and I assume that she does, too. God is going to be a part of this marriage.”

From the start, faith has played a large part in their relationship. A source previously told PEOPLE that Pratt was initially attracted to Schwarzenegger’s strong spirituality.

Since the summer, the couple has been spotted going on multiple church dates together. Just one month after they started dating in June, Pratt and Schwarzenegger were seen sharing a sweet kiss after attending a church service with the actor’s son Jack.

RELATED: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger ‘Want a Religious Wedding’ — And It Could Be Soon!

David Livingston/Getty Images; Donato Sardella/Getty Images