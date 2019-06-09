Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Wed at Same Resort Where Her Great Uncle JFK Honeymooned

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger couldn’t have picked a more perfect location to become husband and wife!

The couple, who began dating in the summer of 2018, tied the knot on Saturday at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California — a venue known for its intimate ceremonies, which is a favorite among many celebrities.

Located in the foothills of Santa Barbara, the Forbes five-star resort offers up stunning views of the Pacific Ocean and the Channel Islands. Additionally, it’s 10,000 square foot lawn is lined by lush sycamore trees as well as the San Ysidro Creek.

Most notably, the venue specializes in creating “small wedding celebrations” perfect for intimate — and private — events.

Other celebrities who have tied the knot at the venue include Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, who wed there in 2003, Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson, who wed there in 2014, as well as Victoria’s Secret model Lily Aldridge and her longtime love, Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill.

There’s also a sweet family connection in Pratt and Schwarzenegger’s choice of wedding venue, as her great uncle John F. Kennedy honeymooned there after marrying wife Jackie — in fact, there’s even a suite there named after the pair!

Although the venue has long been a favorite of celebrities, it only recently re-opened this year following a series of devastating mudslides in 2018.

Announcing that the resort was ready to re-open its doors again in March, the Los Angeles Times noted that it had been closed for 15 months after suffering from major damages.

Befitting the intimate venue, Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 29, said their “I do’s” there in front of close family and friends.

“The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It’s a very romantic setting for a wedding,” a source told PEOPLE. “The whole family took wedding photos, including her parents Maria [Shriver] and Arnold [Schwarzenegger]. Everyone just looked so happy.”

Guests in attendance included the actor’s 6-year-old son Jack, as well as Schwarzenegger’s siblings — brothers Patrick and Christopher as well as sister Christina. Actor Rob Lowe was also in attendance, bringing along his sons Johnny and Matthew.

Following the ceremony, Pratt was spotted with his wedding band on his left hand as he escorted his bride to the tented reception area.

During the reception, Pratt made a speech and thanked their guests for joining him and his new bride on their special day. In addition, guests danced to Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” and ”Uptown Funk” as well as Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline,” Journey’s ”Don’t Stop Believin’” and Miley Cyrus’ ”Party in the U.S.A.”