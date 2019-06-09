Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's 'Romantic' and 'Beautiful' Wedding — All the Details

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are now happily married!

The couple, who began dating in the summer of 2018, tied the knot in Montecito, California, on Saturday in front of close family and friends. “The venue is beautiful. Lots of flowers and greenery everywhere. It’s a very romantic setting for a wedding,” a source tells PEOPLE.

The source adds, “The whole family took wedding photos, including her parents Maria [Shriver] and Arnold [Schwarzenegger]. Everyone just looked so happy.”

Guests in attendance included his 6-year-old son Jack, her siblings — brothers Patrick and Christopher as well as sister Christina — and Rob Lowe with his sons Johnny and Matthew.

After the ceremony, guests enjoyed cocktails on the lawn while a live band played. As for the food served during the reception, the bride and groom had a selection from a “very vibrant menu,” an insider says.

“They are using only local food. It’s a lot of fresh vegetables. They didn’t want the menu to be too heavy, or rich. It’s more of a light summer menu,” the insider shares. “For dessert, there are lighter options as well like raspberries, blueberries and red currant.”

Pratt, 39, and Schwarzenegger, 29, made their red carpet debut as a couple in April at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame. He also attended Schwarzenegger’s bridal shower later that month where he gave a sweet toast to his bride-to-be.

“Katherine was glowing the whole afternoon and having the best time celebrating with her friends and family,” an insider told PEOPLE at the time.

Her mother, Maria, was in attendance and “definitely went all-out for the shower but it still felt very down-to-earth and intimate inside,” the source continued.

“Katherine lit up when Chris arrived,” the insider added. “He also gave a sweet toast. They were adorable together and he wanted her to have all the attention.”

The actor announced they were engaged on Instagram in January, captioning the post, “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go! 💍🙏♥️.”

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Pratt’s proposal comes almost two years after the actor announced that he and ex Anna Faris were separating in July 2017 after eight years of marriage. The former couple shares a 6-year-old son named Jack.

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating,” Pratt wrote in a joint statement shared on Facebook at the time. “We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed.” Pratt and Faris officially filed for divorce in December 2017.

In September 2018, a source told PEOPLE that the romance was heating up — and that the couple could get engaged quickly.

“They’re such a great fit together,” the source said at the time. “It’s only been a few months but Chris and Katherine are both very serious about the relationship and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if they got engaged sooner rather than later. Katherine has spent time with Chris’ family and they all love her too. She fits in really well with them and vice versa.”

Schwarzenegger also bonded with Pratt’s son Jack, 6. The three were seen out on happy ice cream and lunch outings over the summer and were spotted trick-or-treating together on Halloween with Faris and her boyfriend, cinematographer Michael Barrett, 48.

“Along with Katherine and Michael, they all took Jack trick-or-treating in Pacific Palisades,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “It seems they all get along really well. Everyone had a good time. They were making an effort to make sure Jack had a great Halloween.”